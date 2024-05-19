Park Hyung Sik opens up on BTS' V being a Wooga squad member, says 'Taehyung is still my cute younger brother'

Park Hyung Sik recently opened up about his friendship with BTS's V, a cherished member of the iconic Wooga Squad, which also includes Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy. In an interview with Japanese magazine, Park Hyung Sik gushed about his close bond with V, whom he still sees as his "cute younger brother."

Park Hyung Sik reflects on friendship with BTS’ V in Wooga Squad

Park Hyung Sik recently opened up about his close friendship with BTS’ V, also known as Taehyung, a fellow member of the iconic Wooga Squad, which includes Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy. This squad is known for their public displays of camaraderie and support, delighting fans with their interactions.

During an interview with a Japanese magazine, Park Hyung Sik discussed his role in the K-Drama Soundtrack #1 and reflected on seeing his best friend V achieve global fame. He expressed amazement at how BTS has garnered international acclaim, with fans worldwide singing along to their Korean songs.

"Not only has BTS received awards at prestigious awards ceremonies in the States, but they also got all non-Koreans to sing along to their songs, which were in Korean. It was amazing to witness that," Park Hyung Sik remarked.

Despite V's immense success, Park Hyung Sik emphasized that V remains the same person he met on the set of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He shared, “To me, Taehyung is still my cute younger brother. He hasn’t changed from when we first met. In terms of work, he is a professional, but he is usually an ordinary boy.”

Whenever they meet, Park Hyung Sik and V always have a great time, as evidenced by the photos and moments they share with fans.

More details about Park Hyung Sik’s latest activities

Park Hyung Sik, born November 16, 1991, is a renowned South Korean actor and singer known for roles in Hwarang, Strong Girl Bong Soon, and Our Blooming Youth. In 2024, he starred opposite Park Shin Hye in Doctor Slump. Additionally, he embarked on his '2023-24 Asia Tour Fan Meeting SIKcret Time,' with stops in Korea, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

