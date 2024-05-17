Sara Ali Khan sports denim cargo pants with tank top at airport; Pooja Hedge goes easy-breezy with off-duty look

It’s summer and Bollywood girlies are bringing their A-game as they saunter around the city in chic ensembles. Spotted at the airport, Sara Ali Khan rocked super-cool denim cargo pants whereas Pooja Hegde was papped outside a studio in Bandra, as she strutted gracefully in a bright yellow sundress.

Whether you like the edgy, streetwear aesthetic or the feminine flair of elegant dresses, these actresses are giving us major style inspiration for summer-ready looks that are ideal for navigating the hustle and bustle of the city.

Sara Ali Khan edges up her airport look with denim cargo pants

The leading lady of Ae Watan Mere Watan was spotted at airport clutching her passport and looking cool in a streetwear-inspired outfit. Sara wore baggy, lightly-washed blue denim cargo pants along with a classic white tank top and white chunky sneakers.

She accessorized with a luxe, light pink Gucci Marmont cross-body bag, and white statement-making foxy sunglasses. Sara gave her look a personal touch with a long necklace of rudraksha tied to red thread.

Her layered, shoulder-length hair was open and she looked fresh with glowing, barely there makeup. Finishing up her look with a glint of gold, the actress jazzed up her edgy look with stacks of gold bracelets and a pair of broad hoop earrings.

Cargo pants are all the rage right now and you can find them in so many forms, from sleek satin ones to rugged denim ones like Sara’s.

If you are a fan of streetwear or like to mix fashion with functionality, the trending hot cargo pants are the way to go. Minimalists can take inspiration from Sara in styling cargo pants with classic elements like tank tops, quirky shades, sporty shoes, and perhaps even an endearing lucky charm.

Pooja Hedge embraces summer elegance with a mustard yellow maxi dress

For the girls who love to doll up, Pooja’s look is the epitome of summer dressing. The beauty from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was spotted outside a Bandra studio wearing a maxi dress in a stunning shade of mustard yellow. The sleeveless dress had a frilly-tiered style with pleats and gathers that gave it an elegant, billowy movement.

Pooja paired her dress with sleek strappy heels. She also added a touch of sparkle with simple gold hoops and a classy wristwatch.

It’s a given that maxi dresses are a quintessential summer staple. With an effortless blend of comfort and laid-back charm, they are beautifully breezy for staying cool in the heat, all the while exuding a super feminine, bohemian charm.

Like Pooja, you can easily dress it up with heels and statement jewelry or you can dress it down with sandals and a sunhat for the ultimate resort attire. Either way, maxi dresses are movie star-approved and always versatile for a chic and comfy summer.

These divas have aced their summer fashion and served us two different looks that are perfect for the season.

Feeling edgy or girly? Take style cues from Sara and Pooja on how to turn heads and win hearts as you walk the city streets.

Share your favorite by leaving a comment.

