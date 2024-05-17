Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala pulls off risque purple sparkling jumpsuit in a way only she can

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 is in full swing, bringing together the best of cinema and fashion in the beautiful city of Cannes in France. This annual event is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, known for its glamorous red carpet and exciting film premieres. Amid this, we are eagerly looking forward to seeing our Indian celebrities on the red carpet. One of them is Sobhita Dhulipala who has made her debut this year.

Sobhita’s fashion sense has always had a loyal fanbase, and if you take a look at her red-carpet outfits, you will understand why her fashion choices deserve serious attention and her Cannes look was no exception. Let’s break down her Cannes look.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Cannes look

The Made in Heaven 2 actress stole the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 decked in a stunning purple jumpsuit by the designer Namrata Joshipura. Her jumpsuit had eye-catching details featuring sparkles which also added a contemporary flair to her look.

Her jumpsuit boasted a plunging V neckline, accentuating her neck and adding a hint of sensual appeal. Moreover, her jumpsuit had dramatic details at the waist with a metal ring that looped the top and bottom. The highlight of her jumpsuit was the addition of unique embellished cape-style sleeves. Her jumpsuit had a flared leg silhouette with sparkling details which added a touch of glamour and drama to her jumpsuit.

Sobhita’s glam and accessories

Not only her purple jumpsuit but she also rocked accessories and also mastered the make-up. Her standout accessories featured large silver hoops to add extra oomph. Moving on to her make-up, she achieved a flawless base with arched brows and opted for purple eyeshadow which matched her jumpsuit. the Kurup actress added kohl and thick eyeliner for extra intensity. For the lips, keep it natural with a nude shade that complemented her skin tone. And finally, the hair. Sobhita's side-parted curly locks wrapped up her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s elegance is unmatched. With her red-carpet appearance, she has radiated grace and has won recognition from fashion experts. From elegant gowns to chic pantsuits, the actress always draws attention towards her tasteful wardrobe selections. Sobhita’s debut was met with excitement and anticipation, and she did not disappoint. It definitely made an impact on fans and they won’t soon forget.

