Critics Choice Awards 2024: Emma Stone and Paul Giamatti upstage Barbenheimer for Best Actress and Actor

The winners of the prestigious Critics Choice Awards 2024, which were held in Los Angeles on Sunday, have been announced. Barbie took up the Best Comedy award, while Meryl Streep won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Even though Oppenheimer dominated the night once again it was Emma Stone and Paul Giamatti who took the Best Actor and Actress Awards.

Emma Stone wins Best Actress for Poor Things

Emma Stone was named the year's Best Movie Actress by the Critics Choice Awards. She won the award for her performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. In her opening remarks during her acceptance speech, she expressed her full-blown shock at winning the award.

Stone said, "Playing Bella was one of the greatest joys of my life. I got to unlearn a lot of things in playing her. Unlearn parts of shame and societal stuff that gets put on us, and I'm still working on it. This is the Critics Choice Awards — and it is about outside opinion — but I'm very grateful to the critics for this. But I'm just learning not to care what you think

Stone's win at the Critics Choice Awards follows closely behind her 2024 Golden Globe win for Best Picture Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

Advertisement

Paul Giamatti wins Best Actor

Paul Giamatti, who won Best Actor at the Critic Choice Awards for The Holdovers, mentioned his recent rise to viral popularity in his victory speech. He said, "Wow, guys, I didn’t think my week could get any better than going viral for eating a cheeseburger."

Giamatti was nominated for a Critics Choice Award in the Best Actor category alongside Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), and Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon).

ALSO READ: How long have Anderson Paak and Jae Lin been together? Exploring their relationship timeline amidst their divorce