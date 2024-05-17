Malaika Arora makes a relatable fashion move by wearing black maxi dress with slippers

Malaika Arora was recently papped in an effortlessly chill look with a stylish black dress. Why don't we take a closer look at her mesmerizing summer-friendly style?

Malaika Arora makes a relatable fashion move by wearing black maxi dress with slippers

Have you ever come across a distinctive and relaxed dress while shopping at the mall, and pondered about the individual who possesses the audacity and self-assurance to experiment with such a garment? 

The individual you seek is none other than Malaika Arora. In fact, this fashion trendsetter not only embraces these unpredictably fashionable ensembles, but she effortlessly excels in them. No one can master every look quite like this glamorous diva!

Malaika Arora makes a relatable fashion move by wearing black maxi dress with slippers (PC: Viral Bhayani)

As the temperatures are slowly soaring to an unbearable level, it’s time to give our wardrobes the ultimate breezy and summer-friendly upgrade. If you’re wondering how to ace the summery look while maintaining your fashionable reputation then, Malaika Arora’s OOTD has got your back. Let’s get decoding.

Malaika Arora’s casual and chic black OOTD:

The Happy New Year actress never fails to leave onlookers mesmerized with her outfit choices. Be it a sassy outfit for late-night parties, a cute date-night look, some red-carpet magic, or an unexpectedly stylish casual look, her fashion picks are always on fleek. This was visibly true for her latest ensemble. Her latest look featured a stylish black long dress with a halter neckline that spelled all things chill and charming. 

Malaika Arora makes a relatable fashion move by wearing black maxi dress with slippers (PC: Viral Bhayani)

The Dabangg actress effortlessly exuded a timeless casual charm with her floor-length attire. The ensemble boasted a captivating halter neckline and a sleeveless design, making it an ideal choice for the summer season. 

The backless style of her maxi dress added a touch of boldness and elegance. Moreover, the breezy oversized silhouette of her outfit allowed the diva to stay cool amidst the scorching heat. To complete her look, the Housefull actress opted for matching black flat slippers with a red base, showcasing a relatable and stylish choice.

Malaika Arora’s accessories and glam look also rocked: 

Malaika opted for a simple appearance by going accessory-free. This decision let her chic and cozy maxi dress stand out and impress on its own. Additionally, Arora pulled back her dark hair into a casually messy low ponytail, making it easy to manage. This choice ensured that her beautiful face was prominently displayed.

Malaika Arora makes a relatable fashion move by wearing black maxi dress with slippers (PC: Viral Bhayani)

She further showcased her inherent beauty by opting for a delicate makeup style. Enhancing her features with a hint of blush and a nourishing lip gloss, she effortlessly completed her overall appearance. Her minimalistic choices for this occasion truly capture our admiration. Through this, she unequivocally demonstrates that elegance can be found in simplicity.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away. 

Credits: Viral Bhayani
