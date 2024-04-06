Wedding Impossible star Jeon Jong Seo’s classmate defends her against recent school bullying accusations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of bullying, abuse, and violence.

Recently, actress Jeon Jong Seo was accused of being a school bully by an anonymous netizen. Her agency later released an official statement denying the same. And a few days later, a post defending actress Jeon Jong Seo, who is entangled in these school bullying allegations, has surfaced in an online community.

Jeon Jong Seo’s classmate comes to defense

Now, a viral online community post has emerged on Nate Pann, where the author, claiming to be a middle school classmate of the star of Wedding Impossible, refuted the allegations. The individual who posted stated they attended school with Jeon Jong Seo and were her classmate. They began by expressing that they don't typically post such things, but upon seeing the school violence allegations against Jeon Jong Seo, they were so angry that they felt compelled to write. According to them, they shared the same class with her when she was the class president. They described her as a supportive friend who believed in their childhood dreams and encouraged them to succeed. They also emphasized that the actress was friendly with all their other friends and not someone who would bully others.

The person also questioned the validity of the bullying accusations, pointing out that Jeon Jong Seo held the position of class president, which would have been impossible if she had been a bully. They further attested that the star has never showcased any violent or inappropriate behavior and described her as someone who has always been well-rounded.

The author of the post went on to describe Jeon Jong Seo's personality and her as a student in detail. They mentioned that she never even used common curse words and excelled academically. Moreover, they stated that they never witnessed her being summoned to the teacher's office. Consequently, they requested the accuser to clarify the nature of the alleged bullying or present evidence to substantiate the claims.

The author also included their graduation certificate issued by the government as proof of their claim of being Jeon Jong Seo’s classmate. Finally, the author concluded their post by stating that Jeon Jong Seo and her company were handling the situation wisely. They also offered to testify on behalf of the actress if necessary.

Jeon Jong Seo’s bullying accusations

According to a Korean media outlet, on April 3, an article titled 'Jeon Jong Seo school violence' emerged on an anonymous community app. The poster alleged to have been a victim of The Call's actress' bullying during middle school. According to the ex-classmate, the actress would take other kids' athletic uniforms without permission and would curse at them if they refused to hand them over.

On one occasion, the accuser refused to surrender their uniform, leading to the actress verbally abusing them every time they encountered each other at school.Shortly after, the star’s agency issued a response, refuting all the allegations against the Wedding Impossible actress.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is suffering from bullying, abuse, or violence, reach out to a nearby doctor, expert, or NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

