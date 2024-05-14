Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon's playful chemistry shines as they take care of each other on Lovely Runner set; Watch

The cast of tvN's Lovely Runner has shown remarkable teamwork on set. The show recently unveiled a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the bond among the cast members. In the footage, the cast Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, and Song Geon Hee, along with others, can be seen enjoying themselves, caring for one another, and displaying exceptional chemistry.

The behind the scenes clips capture moments of laughter, and playful banter as they film the episode and share jokes with each other, highlighting the strong bond among the cast.

Behind the scenes of Lovely Runner

The newly released behind-the-scenes video kicks off with Kim Hye Yoon and Seo Hye Yoon enjoying each other's company, indulging in snacks, and playfully recording each other. The duo shares giggles and compliments each other's beauty while interacting with the staff. The focus then shifts to the filming of a scene where Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) discovers Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) with another girl. They rehearse their reactions before filming, capturing the humorous tension of the moment. As Sol runs away and Sun Jae follows, the scene unfolds seamlessly.

After filming, both Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok continue their playful banter behind the scenes, showcasing their bond. In between takes, they share snacks at the counter, adding to the relaxed atmosphere. Caught by the making-of camera, Kim Hye Yoon jokingly mentions, "Oppa opened it first," adding to the lighthearted vibe on set.

The teamwork among the cast shines through as they continue filming together. During the scene where Im Sol's house floods, the director jokes with Song Geon Hee (playing Kim Tae Sung) about taking off his shirt along with his jacket, eliciting laughter. Byeon Woo Seok adds humor by suggesting that it would boost the viewership ratings if he did.

While filming, Byeon Woo Seok shares a moment of warmth, commenting on how comforting it is to hug Kim Hye Yoon, to which she jokingly responds, "[Like a] heat pack!" Following an emotional performance by Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok offers her support and comfort, leading the making-of video to speed up the scene by four times to highlight their heartfelt interaction.

The duo also display their endearing bond as Hye Yoon asks Woo Seok about the intensity of the scene, to which he warmly assures her, "you can do whatever you want. I will catch you anyway." This sweet exchange truly melts hearts.

During their kiss scene, the director offers detailed instructions on how to execute the moment, emphasizing that Woo Seok should tilt Hye Yoon's head. Hye Yoon playfully comments, "Director, it says 'pure kiss' [in the script]," adding a touch of humor to the discussion. The director and Woo Seok further deliberate on their approach, planning to depict a deeper kiss in episode 8 while maintaining a more innocent one for the current scene.

Watch the video here-

More about Lovely Runner

Based on a popular web novel and penned by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner is a captivating time-slip romance drama that poses the intriguing question: “What would you do if you had the chance to save your ultimate bias?”

Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a fervent fan left heartbroken by the untimely death of her beloved idol Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol finds herself thrust back in time with the opportunity to alter fate and prevent his tragic end.

