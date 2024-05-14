IVE’s Jang Wonyoung wins lawsuit against malicious YouTuber; Sojang to pay 100 million KRW for defamation

IVE member Jang Wonyoung recently became subjected to a series of defamation attempts by a malicious YouTube channel named Sojang. Her agency filed a lawsuit against the individual behind the channel and the court ruled that the YouTuber must pay 100 million KRW (around 70 lakhs) to the IVE member. This individual has also been proven guilty of defaming other celebs and facing some strict charges.

YouTuber guilty of defaming Jang Wonyoung to pay her 100 million KRW for damaging image with false videos

On May 14, a Korean media outlet reported that an announcement was made by Chief Gon Ho Lee of the Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office Criminal Division 1. The department has indicted A (female. 35, YouTuber behind Sojang channel) with charges of defamation and insult under the act of promotion of information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection without detention, etc.

Ms. A was found guilty of slandering seven celebrities and influencers including IVE’s Jang Wonyoung. The individual repeatedly posted fabricated videos 23 times on her YouTube channel Sojang from October 2021 to June 2023.

In particular, she has been accused of making 19 defamation videos that directly denigrate five celebrities and also disrespect their agencies' work ethics. Regarding Jang Wonyoung, the YouTuber posted a video spreading false information saying that because of her jealousy, a fellow trainee's debut got canceled.

This false video massively endangered the K-pop idol’s public image, hence the agency resorted to strict legal actions, filing a lawsuit against the perpetrator.

Sojang reportedly earned 250 million KRW profit from defaming celebrities with false information

The plaintiff was ruled out in their favor and Ms. A was charged with spreading fabricated information against Jang Wonyoung. The court ruled that Ms. A has to pay 100 million KRW as damage for slandering the K-pop idol.

According to the report, the Sojang channel gained 60,000 subscribers when it started posting those videos, generating an average monthly revenue of 10 million KRW. Reportedly, from all the malicious YouTube videos, Ms. A earned a shocking total of 250 million KRW.

Aside from Jang Wonyoung’s agency Starship Entertainment, many other agencies are also eager to have the YouTuber face consequences for her defamatory actions, that has caused great harm to many music industry celebrities.

As of now, Sojang, operated by Ms. A has been deleted.

