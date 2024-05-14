Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli send gifts to paparazzi, thank them for maintaining Vamika, Akaay's privacy; PIC

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and one of the cutest couples and they often set couple goals for everyone. The lovebirds are now parents of 2 kids, a daughter Vamika, and a son Akaay. Ever since the birth of their first child, the couple has maintained their stand on keeping their kids away from the limelight.

To date, neither Vamika’s nor Akaay’s pictures have been shared by them on social media. In fact, they often request the paparazzi to not click on them when they are with their kids, and everyone follows their request. Today as a token of gratitude for maintaining their privacy, the couple gave a thoughtful gift to the paparazzi.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli send gifts to paps

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently handed over a thoughtful and beautiful gift hamper to the paparazzi. The proud parents to daughter Vamika and new-born son Akaay, have expressed gratitude to the paparazzi for their thoughtfulness towards protecting the children's privacy. The goodie bag is a golden-colored square box that is decorated with pretty flowers on the top. Reportedly, the goodie basket includes a power bank, a small bag to store things, a smartwatch, and a water bottle amongst other things.

In a heartfelt note to the media, the couple wrote, “Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! With love, Anushka & Virat.”

Anushka Sharma recently welcomed her second child, son Akaay Kohli. The couple had travelled to the UK and the actress chose to deliver her son away from India. Well, she recently flew back to the country with both her kids. As always, the actress reportedly asked the media to avoid clicking on her newborn and everyone obliged her request.

To date, the couple have refrained from revealing Vamika’s face and tried their level best to keep her away from the limelight. Virushka leads a low-profile life so that they and their children can avoid the constant media gaze and lead a normal family life. They are extremely thoughtful about the fact that protecting their privacy can have a good impact on their family and how they raise their kids.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma has been away from the silver screen since her last release Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is all geared up for her next release Chakda ‘Xpress which is a biopic based on the life of the women cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

