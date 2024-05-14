Kim Kardashian Shares Moments From Psalm's Ghostbusters-Themed Birthday Party; See Here

For the 5th Birthday of their son Psalm, socialite Kim Kardashian threw a Ghostbusters-themed birthday party in a memorable celebration. Kim posted a series of photos on her Instagram stories sharing a glimpse of her son’s spooky-themed birthday party on May 12.

Kim Kardashian shares snippets from Psalm's Ghostbusters-themed birthday party

In a clip shared by her, Kim showed the entry to the birthday party, lined up with a lot of neon green balloons and yellow caution tape hung over the trees. The entryway also featured a large photo cutout of Psalm wearing a ghostbuster costume as well, printed in a cartoon style. In the backdrop, three huge tins can be spotted with green slime filled up to the brim.

“OK, Psalm’s ‘Ghostbuster’ party. How cute is this? It’s about to start, look at how cute Psalm is,” said the Skims founder in the video. “It doesn’t really look like him,” Kim’s eldest son Saint quipped immediately from behind the camera.

“Oh, yes it does Saint, come on,” the mother of 4 replies.

Kim stepped into the house to show what the inside of the mansion had ready for the party, which had been turned into Psalm Patrol with fake slime and backpacks as the decor. There were custom proton packs for the guests, just like the ones that had been worn by the characters in the original Ghostbuster franchise, hanging on the walls. “Look at how cute, everyone gets their pack,” the mogul mentioned in the clip, “How cute.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Psalm’s birthday cake was on the theme as well, a two-tier piece with green and white icing, a ghostbuster logo with a huge ghost decor with skyscrapers in the backdrop. The party had a crafts table too, which included green slime and beaded bracelets for a little DIY activity for the guests. The American Horror Story: Delicate star also shared the array of food items as well, which were apt for the theme: nachos with green cheese, green macarons, and ghost donuts.

Advertisement

Saint later appeared in the stories, attempting to hit a pinata with the Ghostbusters logo.

Kim Kardashian posts heartfelt tribute for son Psalm



Kim took to Instagram two days before the birthday party to pay tribute to Psalm."My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today,” she wrote. Kim shares Psalm with her ex-husband Kanye West.

ALSO READ: 'Everything': Kim Kardashian Shares What She Loves About Lana Del Rey