Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Bum, Ryu Kyung Soo to make surprise cameos in Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min’s Wedding Impossible

Fans are preparing themselves for the star-studded conclusion of the romantic drama Wedding Impossible, featuring the talented Jeon Jong Seo as Na Ah Jung and Moon Sang Min as Lee Ji Han. Adding to the excitement, actors Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Bum, and Ryu Kyung Soo are all set to make special cameo appearances in the final two episodes.

Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Bum, and Ryu Kyung Soo’s cameo in Wedding Impossible

On March 29, the production team of the drama announced that Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Bum, and Ryu Kyung Soo would be making special appearances in the upcoming episodes next week.

They expressed that these three actors will bring an additional layer of charm to the romantic plotline by intertwining their characters with Na Ah Jung (Jeon Jong Seo), Lee Ji Han (Moon Sang Min), Lee Do Han (Kim Do Wan), and Yoon Chae Won (Bae Yoon Kyung). The team expressed gratitude towards these actors for joining the series, citing that their existing relationships with production team members from previous collaborations have made these cameos possible. They also encouraged viewers to anticipate about the roles these actors will portray in the drama.

More about Wedding Impossible

Wedding Impossible is a romantic comedy series featuring Jeon Jong Seo as Na Ah Jung, an aspiring actress who agrees to enter a fake marriage with her longtime friend. She's not one to sit back and wait for chances to come her way; instead, she's a charismatic individual who seizes opportunities. Lee Do Han (portrayed by Kim Do Wan). Lee Do Han is a third-generation chaebol who possesses a gentle nature. However, unlike his ambitious younger brother Lee Ji Han, Lee Do Han harbors no interest whatsoever in the family company.

Moon Sang Min stars as Lee Ji Han, Lee Do Han’s younger brother who strongly opposes this fake marriage and takes it upon himself it break it off at all costs. Disguising his identity, he seamlessly entered into his family's company as a regular employee. Over time, Lee Ji Han quietly established himself through a consistent and impressive performance. Among his colleagues, he garnered admiration for his warmth and lack of pretense.

To catch the special cameos of Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Bum, and Ryu Kyung Soo, viewers should tune in to the final two episodes of Wedding Impossible airing on April 1 and April 2 at 8:50 PM KST, 5:20 PM IST.

