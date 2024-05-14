In 2023, TIME magazine named Taylor Swift as their Person of the Year. She's not just a pop star, she's also a proud owner of three cats. Taylor loves talking about her love for cats and even brought one of her furry friends to her photoshoot for TIME's Person of the Year cover. Cats aren't just a photo prop for her either; she often mentions them in her songs. In her 2017 track Gorgeous, she sings about heading home to my cats, showing just how much they mean to her.

Right now, Taylor Swift's cat crew consists of Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. These three fluffballs have gained their own fan following among Swifties and even had their own merchandise back in 2018. You might spot them in Taylor's music videos, and they're regulars on her Instagram feed too. They're not just pets; they're practically part of Taylor's entourage!

Taylor Swift's Feline Fervor: From Cat School to the Big Screen

In a 2019 interview with TIME, Taylor spilled the beans about her cat craze, which actually landed her a role in the movie Cats. She was so into cats that she went to a cat school to learn all about feline behavior. It seems like her love for cats knows no bounds!

Taylor Swift once said she's got cats and she's obsessed with them. She loves her feline buddies so much that when the opportunity arose to be in a movie called Cats, she just felt like she had to do it. Her devotion to her pets is something else!

The Fortnight singer revealed that she loves cats because they're super dignified. They're independent creatures who can handle their own business in life quite well. It's their self-sufficient nature that really wins her over.

Let's dive into the world of Taylor Swift's adorable cats:

Taylor Swift has three cute cats: Meredith Grey, Benjamin Button, and Olivia Benson. Taylor named them after characters she really likes from TV shows and movies.

Meredith Grey (Scottish Fold)

Taylor Swift's first cat, Meredith Grey, was named after the character from Grey's Anatomy. Taylor got the Scottish Fold in 2011, and she couldn't stop gushing about her in a 2012 interview, calling her the most adorable cat ever.

Meredith is quite the star herself, often popping up on Taylor Swift's social media and even appearing in the music video for Taylor's song ME! with Brendon Urie in 2019.

In the movie Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds's character wears a t-shirt featuring Meredith and Olivia sitting together. The shirt says, Olivia & Meredith Best Friends Purrrrr-Ever.

But Meredith isn't too keen on being in the spotlight. She's a bit reserved and doesn't like having her picture taken, unlike her more camera-loving siblings. When fans noticed Meredith's absence from Taylor's social media, they got worried. In response, Taylor reassured everyone in a video that Meredith was just fine and didn't enjoy the paparazzi treatment.

Olivia Benson

Taylor Swift's second feline companion is also a Scottish Fold, and she goes by the name Olivia Benson, inspired by Mariska Hargitay's character on Law & Order: SVU. Olivia became part of Taylor's family in 2014.

In 2015, Taylor shared an adorable video of Olivia meeting her namesake. She captioned it, "This is Olivia Benson meeting Olivia Benson, and um, things are going well so far."

Olivia quickly became a little star herself, appearing in many of Taylor's social media posts and creative projects. She even starred alongside Taylor in a fun outtake video for AT&T's campaign in 2017, where Taylor showered her with affectionate nicknames.

Just like Meredith, Olivia made a cameo in Deadpool 2 on Ryan Reynolds' t-shirt and appeared in a Diet Coke ad. She also had a role in Taylor's song ME! Olivia, along with Taylor's third cat, Benjamin Button, even attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, where they got to meet Paula Abdul. Taylor joked on Instagram about giving her cats a normal upbringing, but couldn't resist snapping a pic with Paula Abdul.

Interestingly, Paula Abdul later revealed to Access Hollywood that she's allergic to cats, adding a humorous twist to the encounter.

Benjamin Button

Taylor Swift's third furry friend is Benjamin Button, a charming Ragdoll cat named after Brad Pitt's character in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Taylor welcomed Benjamin into her home in 2019, and the story of how she got him is just too sweet.

During an Instagram Live session with Brendon Urie from Panic! at the Disco, her collaborator on the song ME! in 2019, Taylor shared the heartwarming tale. Benjamin was actually part of an initiative that casts kittens in videos and commercials to encourage adoption. Taylor recounted how she instantly fell for Benjamin when she held him for the first time. She described how he started purring and looked at her like she was his mom, and she knew they were meant to be together.

Benjamin made his debut in the music video for ME! alongside Taylor's other cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey. While Olivia and Meredith appear in the beginning of the video, Benjamin steals the spotlight later on when Brendon Urie presents him to Taylor as a peace offering after an argument.

After the video shoot wrapped up, Taylor officially welcomed Benjamin into her family and shared the exciting news with her fans on Instagram, complete with an adorable photo of Benjamin. And just like that, Benjamin became a cherished member of Taylor's cat crew!

The caption read,"And then there were three..."

Benjamin also joined Taylor in her viral #ImFeeling22 campaign. She posted a video with the Ragdoll on TikTok and captioned it, "Benjamin is 22 in cat years. #ImFeeling22."

Benjamin was also featured on the cover of TIME Magazine with Taylor Swift in December 2023.

Taylor Swift's Cat Love Continues: Could Monica Geller Join Her Furry Trio?

Taylor Swift really loves her cats! She talks about them a lot, and it looks like she might get another one. She already has three, but she's hinted that she wants more. If she does get another cat, she's thinking of naming it Monica Geller, after the character from FRIENDS. It seems like Taylor's love for cats is never-ending!

