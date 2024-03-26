The Call starring Park Shin Hye, is one of the most well-known psychological horror movies. Movies like The Call are rare to find but we are here with a list curated just for you! The gripping storyline does not only offer a unique plot but also moments where one might question their own reality. Directed by Lee Chung Hyun, the movie is based on The Caller, released in 2011. Moreover, apart from Park Shin Hye, it consists of a stellar cast that includes Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El, Oh Jung Se, and more.

The story of the movie follows Seo Yeon, who receives a phone call that changes her life within a night. Unaware of the consequences, she begins to get close to the woman behind the call, who actually lived in the past and is able to connect with Seo Yeon through the phone. However, the woman’s true colors begin to show eventually, which puts Seo Yeon in some difficult situations.

10 Korean movies like The Call

1. Lucid Dream

Cast: Go Soo, Sol Kyung Gu, Park Yoo Chun, Kang Hye Jung

Director: Kim Joon-sung

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release Year: 2017

Lucid Dream follows the story of a grieving father's journey to uncover the truth behind his son's abduction using a cutting-edge technology that allows him to enter the dreamscape. As he delves deeper into the layers of his subconscious, he unravels shocking secrets that blur the lines between reality and illusion.

2. Midnight

Cast: Jin Ki Joo, Wi Ha Joon, Park Hoon

Director: Kwon Oh Seung

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Release Year: 2021

Midnight explores the chilling aftermath of a gruesome murder witnessed by a young woman with hearing impairment, which triggered a series of chilling events. She becomes the killer’s next target, and she attempts to escape from the brutal murderer by pushing her limits continuously to survive.

3. Helpless

Cast: Lee Sun Kyun, Kim Min Hee, Cho Seong Ha

Director: Byun Young-joo

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release Year: 2012

In Helpless, a man's fiancée suddenly disappears without a trace, leading him down a rabbit hole of deception and betrayal. As he digs deeper into her past, he discovers shocking revelations that challenge everything he thought he knew about their relationship.

4. Confession of Murder

Cast: Jung Jae Young, Park Si Hoo, Kim Young Ae

Director: Jung Byung-gil

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Release Year: 2012

After the statute of limitations expires for a series of unsolved murders, a former serial killer publishes a memoir claiming responsibility for the crimes. However, a determined detective refuses to believe his confession and embarks on a relentless pursuit of the truth.

5. Forgotten

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Na Young Hee

Director: Jang Hang Jun

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release Year: 2017

Forgotten centers around the harrowing journey of a young man who uncovers dark secrets from his past after his brother's sudden kidnapping and memory loss. As he delves deeper into the mystery, he realizes that nothing is as it seems, and the truth may be more sinister than he ever imagined.

6. Mother

Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Won Bin, Jin Goo

Director: Bong Joon Ho

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release Year: 2009

In Mother, a devoted mother takes it upon herself to prove her mentally disabled son's innocence after he is accused of murder. As she navigates through a labyrinth of lies and corruption, she discovers shocking truths that challenge her perception of maternal love and sacrifice.

7. I Saw the Devil

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Choi Min Sik

Director: Kim Jee Woon

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Release Year: 2010

I Saw the Devil is the story of a vengeful secret agent's relentless chase to catch a sadistic serial killer who murdered his fiancée. As the lines between justice and vengeance blur, he descends into a moral dilemma where he must confront his own inner demons.

8. Memories of Murder

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Kim Sang Kyung, Kim Roe Ha

Director: Bong Joon Ho

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Release Year: 2003

Based on true events, Memories of Murder follows the investigation of South Korea's first serial murders in the 1980s. As detectives struggle to catch the enigmatic killer, they struggle with their own limitations and uncover the dark underbelly of society.

9. Parasite

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong

Director: Bong Joon Ho

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Release Year: 2019

Parasite is a masterful blend of dark comedy and social commentary that follows the dependent relationship between a poor family and a wealthy household. As tensions escalate, the boundaries between classes blur, leading to a shocking climax that challenges societal norms. The movie also won an Academy Award in the Best Picture category.

10. Burning

Cast: Yoo Ah in, Steven Yeun, Jeon Jong Seo

Director: Lee Chang Dong

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release Year: 2018

Burning is a mesmerizing psychological drama that explores the complexities of desire, jealousy, and obsession. When a struggling writer becomes entangled in a love triangle with a mysterious woman and a wealthy playboy, he uncovers dark truths that threaten to consume him.

From psychological thrillers to intricate suspense-filled horrors, these movies like The Call offer a gripping exploration of the unknown. Whether you're drawn to tales of the human psyche or the adrenaline rush of solving an unsolvable mystery, these films are sure to leave you immersed until the very end.