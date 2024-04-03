Jeon Jong Seo’s real-life director boyfriend Lee Chung Hyun made special appearance in Wedding Impossible finale; Watch

Jeon Jong Seo is a rising South Korean actress who won hearts with her memorable acting. The actress has played roles in movies and Korean dramas, making audiences all over the world go gaga. In one of her latest roles, she played Na Ah Jeong in the rom-com K-drama Wedding Impossible. The show completed its successful run of 12 episodes yesterday with the airing of its last episode. The finale was made more special with a surprising special appearance.

Lee Chung Hyun, Jeon Jong Seo’s director boyfriend’s surprise cameo in Wedding Impossible is relationship goals

Jeon Jong Seo stunned fans and audiences with her outstanding performances in the movies Ballerina and The Call. The Ballerina actress made her debut in a web series with her role as Tokyo in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Korean adaptation of Money Heist). In 2024, the actress finally portrayed a lead role in a romantic comedy in tvN’s Wedding Impossible.

Wedding Impossible follows the story of three individuals who get entangled in a wedding drama. Lee Do Han (Kim Do Wan) wants to marry his childhood friend Na Ah Jeong(Jeon Jong Seo), but it will just be a fake marriage. But Lee Do Han’s ambitious younger brother Lee Ji Han (Moon Sang Min) stands in between their perfect plan. The story unfolds with Lee Ji Han irresistibly coming close to Na Ah Jeong and they soon fall in love.

Advertisement

Wedding Impossible completed its 12-episode run yesterday with the airing of its last episode. The last episode had more surprises than the anticipated ending as there was a surprise cameo in its finale. Jeon Jong Seo’s real-life director boyfriend, Lee Chung Hyun in a perfect boyfriend move made a special appearance in the show’s finale. Lee Chung Hyun being a supporting boyfriend made his cameo in the finale as a director who is shooting with Na Ah Jeong (Jeon Jong Seo). The supportive move by Jeon Jong Seo’s director boyfriend made fans swoon over the cute couple. Watch the cameo here and the fans' reactions.

More about Jeon Jong Seo and Lee Chung Hyun

Jeon Jung Seo and Lee Chung Hyun have been in a relationship since December 2021. They met on the sets of The Call movie and worked together again on the action thriller Ballerina. Jeon Jung Seo will be soon seen leading The Queen ‘Woo’ alongside Ji Chang Wook.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat