Revealed: Ailee is dating Single's Inferno contestant Choi Si Hoon; Couple to tie knot next year

Ailee was confirmed to be dating a non celebrity earlier this March. The mystery boyfriend has been revealed to be Single's Inferno's Choi Si Hoon.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on May 14, 2024  |  07:57 AM IST |  5.9K
Ailee, Choi Si Hoon
Ailee, Choi Si Hoon

Ailee was revealed to be dating a civilian back in March. The singer had also shared that they have plans for marriage. The mystery boyfriend has been disclosed to be Single's Inferno Season 1 participant Choi Si Hoon. 

Ailee and Single Inferno's Choi Si Hoon dating with marriage in mind

 On May 14, Ailee's agency A2Z Entertainment confirmed Ailee's mystery non-celebrity boyfriend. The singer is dating Single's Inferno Season 1 participant Choi Si Hoon. Ailee had also previously announced that they have plans for marriage in the near future. It is expected that the couple will be tying the knot next year. Choi Shi Hoon has also starred in a few K-dramas and films. This dismisses the previous speculations of Ailee dating a businessman. 

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles