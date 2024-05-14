Revealed: Ailee is dating Single's Inferno contestant Choi Si Hoon; Couple to tie knot next year

Ailee was revealed to be dating a civilian back in March. The singer had also shared that they have plans for marriage. The mystery boyfriend has been disclosed to be Single's Inferno Season 1 participant Choi Si Hoon.

On May 14, Ailee's agency A2Z Entertainment confirmed Ailee's mystery non-celebrity boyfriend. The singer is dating Single's Inferno Season 1 participant Choi Si Hoon. Ailee had also previously announced that they have plans for marriage in the near future. It is expected that the couple will be tying the knot next year. Choi Shi Hoon has also starred in a few K-dramas and films. This dismisses the previous speculations of Ailee dating a businessman.