Chief Detective 1958 is premiering on April 19, 2024, and it should definitely be on your watchlist. Directed by Kim Sung Hoon, the K-drama is set in the year 1958, when a new police officer tries to bring down the crime rate of the city. Starring Lee Je Hoon in the lead role, the cast ensemble also includes Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, Yoon Hyun Soo, Seo Eun Soo, and more.

Reasons why you should watch Chief Detective 1958

1. The rich history

To those who are still unaware, Chief Detective 1958 is the prequel series of a popular South Korean detective show titled Chief Inspector. The show ran from 1971 to 1989 and had more than 800 episodes. Starring popular actor Choi Bul Am, the show belongs to the rich history of South Korean television. Not only did it contain unique stories, but the raw portrayal of the crimes and police officers truly inspired many shows to come. After several years, a renewed version of the series has been created, which will not only bring back the nostalgic moments for a generation but also pay homage to the phenomenal show that pioneered the entertainment industry. Moreover, the cherry on top is Choi Bul Am himself will be making a cameo in the series.

2. Phenomenal cast ensemble

The cast list of the show is another major factor for each and every one of you to tune in. Lee Je Hoon, who plays the lead character, has impressive work experience, having appeared in some of the major shows, namely Taxi Driver, Move to Heaven, Signal, Tomorrow with You, Where Stars Land, and more. Additionally, he also guest starred in One Dollar Lawyer and Big Bet Season 2. Lee Dong Hwi, on the other hand, appeared in shows like Reply 1988, Entourage, Big Bet Season 1 and Season 2. Furthermore, Yoon Hyun Soo, Seo Eun Soo, and Choi Woo Sung are also up-and-coming actors who have landed major roles through this series.

3. A rock-solid storyline

The plot follows Detective Park Young Han, who is an expert at apprehending petty thieves and bringing them to justice. However, fate has bigger plans for him as he comes across three detectives with unique skills and they decide to team up to solve cases. From small incidents to solving major crimes involving corruption, the detectives witness a massive growth amongst themselves.

The interesting aspect of the story is that it is set in the 1950s to 1960s, a period marked by significant social and political changes in Korea, which offers a unique and intriguing backdrop for the narrative. The focus on solving crimes without modern technology like profiling or CCTV adds an element of challenge and suspense, allowing the characters to rely on their innate skills and intuition, thereby creating a more engaging and unpredictable storyline. Along with themes of justice and integrity, it will surely resonate with the viewers on a deeper level. Overall, these elements come together to create a storyline that is not only fresh in the present times and thought-provoking but also emotionally resonant and compelling.

