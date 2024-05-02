Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against Bucks on May 2? Deets Inside

The Indiana Pacers are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks for the sixth of the first-series clash. The Pacers currently lead 3-2 in the seven-game stretch, although the Bucks stormed through the fifth game with a decisive victory.

Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against the Bucks Tonight?

Tyrese Haliburton's participation in Game 6 against the Bucks on Thursday remains questionable due to his back condition. Despite making the injury list ahead of the last two matches, the pro player managed an average of 20 points, assists, and 4 per game over 33 per match.

If he clears the medical check for Thursday's decisive game, he is expected to handle a significant load on the court.

The Pacers, rather than dragging the series out and having to head back to Milwaukee, aim for a takedown at the sixth game - making it their most vital match-up of the season to date.

Their win hinges heavily on their offense. The team has posted eight games with points exceeding 120 against the Bucks this season, however, they've shown signs of fatigue through the series, highlighted by a dismal 67.8% success rate at the free-throw line. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Ranked sixth in the turnover percentage this season, the Pacers have maintained an average of 9.6 throughout the playoffs.

They’ve also improved on their regular season offensive rebounding average, notching up to 11 per game in this series. The issue isn't about taking shots, but their unusual inaccuracy after five games.

Advertisement

With Thursday's game, the Pacers have the ideal platform to recapture their form as the highest-scoring team of the 2023-24 NBA season.

On the defensive front, the Pacers have stepped up their game, keeping the Bucks below their 120-point routine throughout the series.

Though the Pacers surrendered an average of 120.2 points per match during the regular season (ranked 27th), the team has shown resilience in forcing the Buck's misses on the playing field.

Moreover, the Pacers have done commendably in restricting the Bucks' trips to the free-throw line (19.0 per game). Despite being 26th in defensive rebounding percentage, they've managed to limit the Bucks to just 8.4 grabs per game.

ALSO READ: WATCH: LeBron Startles a Lady After She Mocks and Calls Him Cry Baby During Match Against Nuggets

Indiana Pacers Players Stats Against The Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner Stats

In his career, Myles Turner has averaged 13.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 31 games against the Bucks.

Pascal Siakam

Throughout his career, Pascal Siakam has averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 24 games against the Bucks.

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 23.4 points, 10.4 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in 9 games against the Bucks in his career.

When And Where To Watch

Time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

Injury Report

Pacers

Out

Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum)

Questionable

Tyrese Haliburton (lower back spasms)

Bucks

Doubtful

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left calf strain)

Damian Lillard (right achilles tendinitis)

Probable

Khris Middleton (right ankle sprain)

Patrick Beverley (right oblique strain)

ALSO READ: Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pacers on May 3? Deets Inside