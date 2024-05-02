Astro Royale Chapter 4: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect & More

In the first two chapters of Astro Royale, Ken Wakui's latest manga, introduces Hibaru, the biological heir of Kongo Yotsugiri, the head of the Yotsugiri family. His adopted sibling, Hibaru, believes in helping the weak and standing up against the strong, which his adopted family sees as unorthodox. Wakui emphasizes that each sibling will have their own moment to shine as the manga progresses.

In the previous chapter of Negai no Astro, Hibaru learned from his subordinate, Ginji, what happened during the two weeks he had been asleep. He also had a difference of opinion with Terasu, which led to brotherly combat between them. Given how the chapter ended, fans are excited about the release of Negai no Astro chapter 4. Negai no Astro chapter 4 is set to be released in May, in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #24.

Astro Royale: What happened in chapter 3?

Hibaru captures Ginji, who showcases his Colossal Blade Arm astro at the end of Astro Royale Chapter 2. Ginji explains the changes to the status quo during Hibaru's unconscious state, prompting Hibaru to question the events. Ginji clarifies that the rebellion was initiated by Shio, without sugarcoating the situation, revealing the true nature of the events.

Ginji goes on to tell him that each of his siblings now has their own base and they are "gunnin' to take the title of boss," since none of them want to accept Terasu as the actual new boss in charge of the Yotsuguri family. Ginji goes on to warn Hibaru and Terasu that the siblings are fierce and going up against them is not going to be easy. The siblings have all banded together under the guise of pulling the gang together in a time of crisis.

The opening pages of Chapter 3 showcase the unique character designs of the brothers, each with a distinct personality or vibe. Some appear laid-back, while others resemble elitist businessmen. Shio, for instance, possesses a God complex. This highlights the lack of more information about the brothers and their personalities, as readers have been deprived of this.

Terasu, the adopted brother of Hibaru, rebels against his adopted brother and asks to be taken to the family armory. He discusses the number of factions and believes their allies won't be enough to stand a chance against them. Terasu's instinct is to grab a gun, but Hibaru objected to using any weaponry against their siblings. This highlights Terasu's different side from Hibaru.

Astro Royale revolves around family and the importance of protecting it. Hibaru's main concern is not to harm his family, which may be his greatest weakness or strength. This is the first time readers see Hibaru and Terasu on opposite sides, highlighting their unique perspectives on family dynamics.

Terasu even goes as far as to say that Hibaru should consider all of his adopted brothers strangers because they are not actually related by blood. Hibaru snaps after hearing this and proposes that the only way to deal with this fight is through a proper throw-down, just like their father taught them.

This is also revealed to be one of the Yotsuguri Family Codes. Pitting these two against each other after showing readers how close they actually are is a very smart way to deliver on the theme and why family is so important to Hibaru. It also reveals something else important.

Astro Royale chapter 4: Release date and where to read

The chapter 4 of Astro Royale will be released on May 13, 2024, in Weekly Shonen Jump's 24th issue. Fans outside Japan can access it on May 12, due to varying time zones and a forced break due to Japan's Golden Week.

Following are the different time zones in which chapter 4 would be released:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, May 12

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, May 12

Greenwich Mean Time - Sunday, May 12

Central European Time - Sunday, May 12

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, May 12

Philippine Standard Time - Sunday, May 12

Japanese Standard Time - Monday, May 13

Australian Central Standard Time - Monday, May 13

Negai no Astro chapter 4 will be available for free digital reading on Shueisha-affiliated platforms like MANGA Plus, Shonen Jump+, and Viz Media's official site. However, only the first and latest three chapters are available for free, except in Shonen Jump+ where a subscription is required.

