Hunter X Hunter Creator Reveals New Update On Latest Project; Deets Inside

Yoshihiro Togashi, creator of Hunter x Hunter, announced on social media that he is returning to work on the manga after a long hiatus. He shared a draft manuscript for Chapter 405, titled Moon Healing Escalation, which fans were thrilled to hear about. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans.

Written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi, Hunter × Hunter started its serialization in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump on March 3, 1998. Shueisha has compiled most of the chapters into individual tankōbon volumes. The first volume was released on June 4, 1998. As of November 4, 2022, 37 volumes have been released.

Hunter X Hunter's creator shares update on the manga

Yoshihiro Togashi has revealed that he has begun working on a new chapter for Hunter X Hunter, with the picture showing the corner of an unfinished page. The post reveals that there are at least five more chapters in the future, and the post has gone viral in just a few hours.

Hunter x Hunter went on hiatus 494 days ago with Chapter 400. Togashi has completed four chapters since then, and the manga was previously serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. Togashi announced that the series will move to a new format, more suitable for his workflow and health. He also made waves on social media after posting "Start Over" in Twitter.

He had completed Chapter 401 by then, highlighting, "Although the production system has not been finalized yet, I'm happy that the time spent working at my desk has been gradually increasing."

VIZ licenses the Hunter x Hunter manga in North America, describing the first volume: "Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?"

A brief about Hunter X Hunter

Hunter X Hunter is a Japanese manga series by Yoshihiro Togashi, published by Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since 1998. The story follows a boy named Gon Freecss who discovers his father is a world-renowned Hunter, a licensed professional specializing in fantastical pursuits like locating rare animal species, treasure hunting, and hunting lawless individuals.

Gon embarks on a journey to become a Hunter and find his father, encountering other Hunters and the paranormal along the way. The series has been collected in 37 tankōbon volumes as of November 2022.

Hunter X Hunter was adapted into a 62-episode anime television series by Nippon Animation and directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, which ran on Fuji Television from October 1999 to March 2001. Three separate original video animations (OVAs) totaling 30 episodes were subsequently produced by Nippon Animation and released in Japan from 2002 to 2004.

A second anime television series by Madhouse aired on Nippon Television from October 2011 to September 2014, totaling 148 episodes, with two animated theatrical films released in 2013. There are also numerous audio albums, video games, musicals, and other media based on Hunter × Hunter.

The manga has been licensed for English release in North America by Viz Media since April 2005. Both television series have been also licensed by Viz Media, with the first series having aired on the Funimation Channel in 2009 and the second series broadcast on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block from April 2016 to June 2019.

Hunter X Hunter has been a huge critical and financial success and has become one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having over 84 million copies in circulation by July 2022.

