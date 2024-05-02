7 best movies like Masaan to watch on Hotstar

Movies like Masaan focus on the main character's emotions, passion, and affectionate romantic involvement.

In Masaan, the sacred city of Varanasi, located on the banks of the Ganges, punishes transgressors of morality brutally. A young girl from a different caste captures the heart of Deepak, a young man from a low-income neighborhood sums up Masaan. The film starred Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Shweta Tripathi, Satyakam Ad, Saurabh Choudhary, Nikhil Sahni, Bhagwan Tiwari

Bollywood has been producing several romantic movies every year. Being one of the favorite genres of almost everyone, here is a list of Hindi romantic movies like Masaan on Hotstar.

Check out the list of 7 best movies like Masaan that redefine romance

1. Dil Bechara (2020)

Running Time: 1h 41mins

1h 41mins IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy

Drama, Romance, Comedy Movie Star Cast : Saif Ali Khan , Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee

: , Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee Director: Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Mukesh Chhabra, Suprotim Sengupta, Scott Neustadter

Shashank Khaitan, Mukesh Chhabra, Suprotim Sengupta, Scott Neustadter Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Dil Bechara is a heart-warming love story about two young people struggling with life-threatening illnesses. Kizie Basu, who recently moved to Jamshedpur from Zambia with her parents, is devastated to learn that she has thyroid cancer. As a result, she must wear a tube around her nose and carry an oxygen cylinder with her at all times. This is one of the best movies like Masaan.

2. Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006)

Running Time: 2h 32mins

2h 32mins IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, Bhagyashree

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, Bhagyashree Director: Raj Kanwar

Raj Kanwar Writer: Abbas Tyrewala, Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Abbas Tyrewala, Vipul Amrutlal Shah Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Aditya (Akshay Kumar), an engineer, travels to Canada for training. There he meets Jia (Katrina Kaif), a beautiful woman from an influential family. Fate keeps pushing the pair together, and even though both are already betrothed to others, Adi and Jia fall in love.

3. Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014)

Running Time: 2h 25mins

2h 25mins IMDB Rating: 3.5.5

3.5.5 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance Balan, Purab Kohli, Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor

Comedy, Romance Balan, Purab Kohli, Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor Director: Saket Chaudhary

Saket Chaudhary Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Shaadi Ke Side Effects starring Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan is one of the best romantic movies on Hotstar. Speaking about the story, Siddharth and Trisha lead a happy marital life until Trisha gets pregnant and they find themselves struggling with the challenges of parenthood even after the arrival of their baby.

4. Lootera (2013)

Running Time: 2h 22mins

2h 22mins IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh , Sonakshi Sinha , Vikrant Massey, Divya Dutta, Adil Hussain, Pratap Jaiswal, Arif Zakaria, Govind Pandey

, , Vikrant Massey, Divya Dutta, Adil Hussain, Pratap Jaiswal, Arif Zakaria, Govind Pandey Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Writer: Anurag Kashyap, O. Henry

Anurag Kashyap, O. Henry Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

If you are a lover of romantic movies, Lootera is one of the best picks. For the story of the 2013 film, Pakhi, an aristocrat's daughter, falls in love with an archaeologist in 1953. Unbeknownst to her, he conducts a double life that jeopardises their relationship.

5. Finding Fanny (2014)

Running Time: 1h 42mins

1h 42mins IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Adventure, Romance

Comedy, Adventure, Romance Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur

Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania Writer: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

One of the popular romantic movies is Finding Fanny. The romance-comdy drama follows Ferdie, an old postman, decides to find his lost love Stefanie, whom he calls Fanny, and embarks on a road trip with Angie, Savio and Rosie. Don Pedro, a lustful artist, also accompanies them.

6. Shiddat (2021)

Running Time: 2h 26mins

2h 26mins IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Sunny Kaushal , Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Diljohn, Floriane Andersen, Diljohn Singh

, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Diljohn, Floriane Andersen, Diljohn Singh Director: Dheeraj Rattan, Shridhar Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti

Dheeraj Rattan, Shridhar Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti Writer: Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan, Firuzi Khan

Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan, Firuzi Khan Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Shiddat is one of the best romantic movies that you can enjoy on the OTT platform. A unique love story of Jaggi (Sunny Kausha), who is madly in love with Kartika (Radhika Madan). He decides to swim across the seven oceans to meet her and stop her marriage.

7. Kaabil (2017)

Running Time: 2h 19mins

2h 19mins IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Crime, Romance

Drama, Action, Crime, Romance Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan , John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy

, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy Director: Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta Writer: Siraj Ahmed, Sanjay Masoomm

Siraj Ahmed, Sanjay Masoomm Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Kaabil is a Bollywood movie about the life of Rohan (played by Hrithik Roshan), a young man who is blind and earns his living as a dubbing artist. Rohan is talented in manipulating his voice and mimicking people. One day, he meets Supriya (played by Yami Gautam), another blind person, and they fall in love.

They get married and are very happy, dreaming of a bright future together. However, their happiness is short-lived when Supriya is raped by Amit (played by Rohit Roy), the brother of a powerful minister, and his friend Wasim (played by Sahidur Rahaman).

As you get the list of moves like Masaan, enjoy them with your friends and partners!

