‘I Wish I Had Found Out Sooner’: Ryan Gosling Recalls Burt Reynolds Having Crush On Barbie Actor’s Mom

Ryan Gosling, who is preparing for his upcoming release, revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that Burt Reynolds had a crush on Gosling’s mother. The Notebook star shared the screen with Burt Reynolds in the 1996 film Frankenstein and Me.

In a confession on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Gosling revealed that the Boogie Nights actor was good to him on the film's sets because Burt had a thing for Donna, Gosling’s mother. After the confession, Kimmel joked that if the late actor had acted upon his feelings, he would have been Ryan Renolds.

What did Ryan Gosling say about Burt Reynolds?

In conversation with Jimmel Kimmel, Ryan Gosling shared that he wished he knew about Reynolds’ crush on his mom. The Barbie star revealed that he was only 13 or 14 at the time of the movie release, and his relationship with the Deliverance star was complicated.

Goslings said, "Because I thought he took a shine to me. I thought he thought there was something special about me. And then I realized that I have a really beautiful mom."

The Fall Guy actor added, "He was just kind of interested. It was like I was getting a secondary shine. The real shine was for my mom. And I was like, 'Oh, this is secondary shine.” When the TV host asked him how long he had known about Reynolds’ feelings, Gosling replied, "I wish I had found out sooner.”

The La La Land star revealed that his mom would love getting attention from the movie star, though nothing happened between the two.

Burt Reynolds shared a weird piece of advice with Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling shared with Jimmy Kimmel that during the filming days of Frankenstein and Me, Burt Reynolds gave the young Gosling a “weird” piece of advice.

The Canadian actor said, "He was like, 'Let me tell you something, kid, Don't spend your whole life stepping over diamonds to live with cubic zirconia. I was like, 'I'm 13. I don't know what any of those things are.' I don't know what any of that is. Stop looking at my mom. I'm right here."

Ryan Gosling has been all out promoting his film The Fall Guy, in which he stars alongside Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt. Gosling will play the character of Colt Seavers, the stuntman who gets trapped in real-life adventures after one of his co-stars in the film is missing. Blunt will wear the suit of a director for the film.

The Fall Guy releases on May 3.

