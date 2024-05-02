Blue Lock Movie - Episode Nagi: Makers Release Post-Release 'Nagi-Reo' Trailer; Here's What's It About

Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi, released in Japan earlier this month, is celebrating its box office success with a new trailer. The anime, which focuses on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original manga series, was a major hit with fans. Following the first season, it was announced that the anime would continue with a full second season and a new feature film.

The new movie, a prequel, highlights Nagi Seishiro and Mikage Reo's time before entering the Blue Lock system. It serves as both a prequel and side story before Season 2 begins. The movie has been successful at the box office and has made its debut in theaters across Japan.

Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi releases new trailer

The latest PV trailer for the anime film, Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi, has been released, featuring the friendship between Nagi and Reo, their struggles, and their egoist abilities. The film premiered in Japan on April 19, 2024, and will be screened in North American theaters on June 28, 2024, with international dates yet to be announced.

Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- is directed by Shunsuke Ishikawa for studio Eight-Bit with character designs provided by Yusuke Nomura, a screeplay handled by Taku Kishimoto, and a returning voice cast from the anime, Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll tease what to expect from the new movie as such:

"'That's a hassle.' That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro's favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi's hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi's dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he's never known. A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro's incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze."

The anime’s voice cast includes:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishiro

Yuuma Uchida as Reo

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zantetsu Tsurugi

Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi

Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira

Yuuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami

Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri

Subaru Kimura as Ryo Nameoka

Blue Lock -Episode Nagi is a spin-off of the soccer manga series, featuring Seishiro Nagi as the point-of-view character. Written by Kaneshiro and illustrated by Kota Sannomiya, it debuted in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine on June 9, 2022, and has since been released in four tankobon volumes.

Kodansha USA releases the Blue Lock manga series in English, describing the main synopsis as:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan’s team struggles to regroup. But what’s missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Football Association is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match…and to do so, they’ve gathered 300 of Japan’s best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team…and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

More about Blue Lock

Written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, Blue Lock started in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on August, 2018. Kodansha has collected its chapters into individual tankōbon volumes. The first volume was released on November, 2018. As of March, 2024, twenty-eight volumes have been released.

In January 2021, Kodansha USA announced that they licensed the manga for English digital release in North America, starting on March, 2021. In January 2022, Kodansha USA announced that they would release the manga in print.

The manga has been licensed in France, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, Spain, Thailand, Indonesia, and Argentina by various publishers, including Pika Édition, Kazé, Tong Li Publishing, Haksan Publishing, Panini Comics, Planeta DeAgostini, Vibulkij Publishing, Elex Media Komputindo, and Editorial Ivrea.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, a spin-off manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Kōta Sannomiya, began serialization in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on June 9, 2022. The series, published in English on K Manga service, is set to be published in print starting in Q3 2024, with chapters collected in four tankōbon volumes.

An anime television series adaptation was announced on August, 2021, produced by Eight Bit and directed by Tetsuaki Watanabe. The series, which aired from October, 2022, to March, 2023, was based on Unison Square Garden's Chaos Reigns and Ash Da Hero's Judgement themes. The series spanned 24 episodes and aired on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation block. The opening theme song was Chaos ga Kiwamaru by Unison Square Garden, while the ending theme song was Winner by Shugo Nakamura.

Crunchyroll has licensed the series and has streamed an English dub starting on October, 2022. Medialink licensed the series in Asia-Pacific. Following the end of the first season, a second season was announced.

