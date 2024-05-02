My Wife Has No Emotion Anime Confirms July Premiere; Cast, Plot & More To Know

The My Wife Has No Emotion anime, produced by Tezuka Productions, has revealed a new key visual and announced its premiere on July 2, 2024. The series is an adaptation of the rom-com manga series by Jiro Sugiura, which was first published in Kadokawa's Comic Flapper Magazine in 2019. The anime has already released seven tankobon volumes.

My Wife Has No Emotion: premiere date, and cast

Earlier today the anime staff for Jirō Sugiura's manga, My Wife Has No Emotion, revealed cast, staff, key visual, and July 2 premiere.

The new cast members are:

Yoshino Aoyama as Akari Kosugi, Takuma's younger sister

Yū Serizawa as Super Mina

The newly announced staff are:

Color Design: Megumi Furuya

Art Director: Jirō Kōno

Compositing Director of Photography: Yoshie Itō

Editing: Yuri Tamura

3D Directors: Bibury Animation CG, Beijing Xie Le Art Co., Ltd.

Sound Director: Takumi Itō

Sound Production: HALF H·P STUDIO

Music: Kanade Sakuma, Hanae Nakamura, Natsumi Tabuchi, Miki Sakurai

Music Production: Nichion

My Wife Has No Emotion stars Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Takuma, and Konomi Inagaki as Mina.The anime will premiere on July 2 on Tokyo MX at 11:00 p.m. JST, and then on the MBS, and BS Asahi channels.

Fumihiro Yoshimura (Kumi to Tulip, Jungle Emperor Leo: Hon-o-ji) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions. Mitsutaka Hirota (Edens Zero both seasons, Rent-A-Girlfriend all three seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Zenjirou Ukulele (chief animation director for Naruto Shippūden) is designing the characters.

More about My Wife Has No Emotion

Written and illustrated by Jirō Sugiura, My Wife Has No Emotion began publication as a webcomic on the authors's Pixiv account on March 19, 2019. It later began serialization as a manga published in Media Factory's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine on August 5, 2019. Its chapters have been collected in seven tankōbon volumes as of October 2023.

Based on Jiro Sugiura's manga, the anime follows the story of a lonely office worker, Takuma, who leads a mundane life of going to work and returning home. Tired of doing household chores, he buys an expert robot named Mina to keep his house clean.

One day, Takuma jokes that Mina should become his wife. The robot takes his words seriously and the duo begins to do more things together, such as going to a picnic. Gradually, Takuma falls in love with Mina-chan, even though she's a robot.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

"Takuma is a single guy who does nothing but go to work and come home. Too tired to do chores, he decides to get a robot to cook and keep house. “Mina-chan” is such a good housekeeper, Takuma jokes that she should become his wife. Mina takes Takuma's joke seriously, and slowly the two start doing more things together, like having a picnic outside. As time goes by, Takuma starts to fall for Mina, but can a human and a robot ever have an equal, loving relationship?"

The series was nominated for the 6th Next Manga Awards in the print category and was ranked 15th out of 50 nominees. It was also nominated for the same award two years later and was ranked 6th out of 50 nominees.

