8 Shows Like Baby Reindeer Ft. Ripley, The Stranger & More

The top psychological thrillers range from Oscar-winning hits to horrific supernatural stories and intimate claustrophobic films and shows. These genres can be psychological horror movies, involving mind-twisting mysteries, or more dramatic thrillers without supernatural or fantastical elements. They can be ambiguous, involving characters taken outside their comfort zones by villains who know how to manipulate the right buttons.

There are a collection of psychological thrillers, both original movies and theatrical releases, feature A-list talent in front and behind the camera. Here are 8 psychological shows to watch.

1. Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer is a British black comedy drama-thriller miniseries created by and starring Richard Gadd. An adaptation of Gadd's autobiographical one-man show of the same name, the series is based on Gadd's real life experience of being stalked and sexually assaulted in his twenties. The series consists of seven episodes, which all simultaneously premiered on Netflix on 11 April 2024.

2. Ripley

Ripley is an American neo-noir psychological thriller television series, directed by Steven Zaillian, based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley. Starring Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley, Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, and Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, the eight-episode limited series premiered on Netflix on April 4, 2024. The series received critical praise for its writing, directing, production design, cinematography, score, and performances, particularly Scott's portrayal of Tom Ripley.

3. The Stranger

The Stranger is an eight-part British mystery thriller miniseries written primarily by Danny Brocklehurst and based on the 2015 Harlan Coben novel of the same title. The miniseries premiered on Netflix on 30 January 2020. It stars Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, and Hannah John-Kamen. It was filmed in and around Manchester and Stockport.

The story revolves around a mysterious stranger, a woman in her 20s wearing a baseball cap, approaches Adam Price and tells him a secret. His wife goes missing as a result of the disclosure. As the story progresses, the stranger is revealed to be connected with more secrets.

4. You

You is an American psychological thriller television series based on Caroline Kepnes' books. Produced by Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, and A+E Studios, it premiered on Lifetime in September 2018 and follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer, who falls in love and develops an obsession.

5. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is an American dark comedy television miniseries created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf for Netflix. The story follows a heartbroken woman named Anna who is unsure of whether or not she witnessed a murder. She mixes alcohol with medications prescribed by her therapist, has frequent hallucinations, and suffers from a crippling fear of the rain. Anna is ostracized by members of her community, including her new neighbors, and labeled "crazy" by the police. Regardless of whether or not she saw a murder take place, Anna takes it upon herself to find the truth.

6.Fatal Attraction

Fatal Attraction is an American erotic psychological thriller television series developed by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes. It is based on the 1987 film of the same name written by James Dearden. The series aired on Paramount+ from April 30 to May 28, 2023. In October 2023, the series was cancelled after one season. The story follows a passionate affair takes a volatile and dangerous turn when a woman refuses to allow her married lover to put an end to it.

7. Dirty John

Dirty John is an American true crime anthology television series, based on the podcast of the same name by Christopher Goffard, that premiered on November 25, 2018, on Bravo. Outside the United States, it was made available through Netflix on February 14, 2019.

Season 1 of tells the story of "how a romance with the charismatic John Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial, manipulation, and ultimately, survival – with horrific consequences for an entire family."

Season 2 follows the breakdown of Betty Broderick's marriage to childhood sweetheart Dan Broderick and the devastating effects of the emotional toll it took on Betty.

8. Gypsy

Gypsy is a psychological thriller drama series created by Lisa Rubin. The Netflix series follows the story of Jean Holloway, a successful New York therapist with a picture-perfect life who starts to develop obsessions with the people in her patient’s lives. The obsession turns into an illicit and unethical affair that might destroy her personal and professional life. Gypsy stars Naomi Watts in the lead role with Billy Crudup, Sophie Cookson, Lucy Boynton, Poorna Jagannathan, Karl Glusman, and Melanie Liburd starring in supporting roles.

