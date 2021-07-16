WINNER’s Mino and singer GRAY to join ‘Show Me The Money 10’

Both the renowned artists will be on board as producers. Read details below.

Popular rap competition ‘Show Me The Money 10’ will be back for its tenth edition this autumn. As the days for the premiere of the survival show draw near, Mnet is introducing the new cast of the show one by one. First to join as “producers” on the show are WINNER’s Mino and singer GRAY. Both the artists will get together to form one team in the program.

Mino, whose original name is Song Minho, is a singer-songwriter and rapper.

He debuted in 2014 with the group WINNER after coming out as winners on the reality show WIN: Who Is Next. Mino was a part of Team A, now known as the famous WINNER who was competing against Team B, now known as the popular boy group iKON. He initially debuted as a ballad singer but then joined YG Entertainment to kick start his hip hop and idol career. He is also a part of the hip hop duo MOBB with iKON member Bobby.

Mino gained fame after becoming the runner up in ‘Show Me The Money’ Season 4. He has since been credited on multiple tracks and judged a few other shows. Currently, he is also a regular cast member on the hit variety show ‘New Journey to the West’.

GRAY, whose original name is Lee Seong Hwa, is a singer, rapper and record producer. He is currently signed under the hip hop label AOMG. GRAY is known for producing and featuring on many K-hiphop artists’ songs. GRAY's most recent feature was in GOT7’s Yugyeom’s solo track ‘All Your Fault’.

BewhY, the winner of SMTM Season 5, when GRAY first appeared as a producer, is set to enlist for his mandatory military service in the next month. BewhY also joined as a producer himself in Season 9 of the show.

GRAY is returning to ‘Show Me The Money’ after 5 years and it is Mino’s first time as a producer. We are curious to see how this duo works with the contestants on the rap show.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of this producer pairing? Let us know below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×