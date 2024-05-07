Deepika Padukone gets clicked flaunting baby bump; unseen PIC with Ranveer Singh goes viral

An unseen picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, where Deepika proudly flaunts her baby bump, is creating a buzz online. The actress's stylish maternity look in the photo is definitely worth a closer look!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on May 07, 2024  |  02:40 AM IST |  3.2K
Deepika Padukone gets clicked flaunting baby bump; unseen PIC with Ranveer Singh goes viral
Picture Courtesy - Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stand as one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. From their fairy tale wedding to their ongoing display of affection, they've become the ultimate couple goals for fans everywhere.

Now, with the news of their impending bundle of joy due in September, excitement has reached a fever pitch. Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival, counting down the days with bated breath. An unseen photo of the soon-to-be parents is currently causing a frenzy on social media, with Deepika's chic style and her adorable baby bump stealing the show.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone serve style goals in unseen picture

A candid picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is currently making waves across social media. In the photo, the couple is seen disembarking from a ship, with Deepika leading the way in a stunning brown long t-shirt that elegantly accentuates her growing baby bump.

Paired with classic blue jeans and trendy white sneakers, she effortlessly sets the bar for maternity fashion goals. Her hair tied up in a bun and stylish sunglasses add a touch of glamour to her look. Meanwhile, Ranveer looks as dashing as ever in an all-white ensemble, perfectly complementing Deepika's chic attire.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Take a look:


Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer and Deepika are all set to star in Singham Again, a cop movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. It will be interesting to see if the pair will share the screen space in this film. The action-packed movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others.

Advertisement

In addition to this thrilling project, Ranveer is also gearing up for the much-anticipated Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani, while Deepika is awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sanchi Gupta

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

...

Credits: Butterscotch Busy on Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles