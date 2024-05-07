Deepika Padukone gets clicked flaunting baby bump; unseen PIC with Ranveer Singh goes viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stand as one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. From their fairy tale wedding to their ongoing display of affection, they've become the ultimate couple goals for fans everywhere.

Now, with the news of their impending bundle of joy due in September, excitement has reached a fever pitch. Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival, counting down the days with bated breath. An unseen photo of the soon-to-be parents is currently causing a frenzy on social media, with Deepika's chic style and her adorable baby bump stealing the show.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone serve style goals in unseen picture

A candid picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is currently making waves across social media. In the photo, the couple is seen disembarking from a ship, with Deepika leading the way in a stunning brown long t-shirt that elegantly accentuates her growing baby bump.

Paired with classic blue jeans and trendy white sneakers, she effortlessly sets the bar for maternity fashion goals. Her hair tied up in a bun and stylish sunglasses add a touch of glamour to her look. Meanwhile, Ranveer looks as dashing as ever in an all-white ensemble, perfectly complementing Deepika's chic attire.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer and Deepika are all set to star in Singham Again, a cop movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. It will be interesting to see if the pair will share the screen space in this film. The action-packed movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others.

In addition to this thrilling project, Ranveer is also gearing up for the much-anticipated Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani, while Deepika is awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.