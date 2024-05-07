Who Is Noelia Voigt? All About Miss USA Contestant As She Shares 'Tough Decision' To Relinquish Title

Noelia Voigt is a Venezuelan-American pageant model from Utah who was crowned Miss USA 2023. The model, who has wished to be crowned pageant model since the age of seven, fulfilled her dream in September 2023. This also marked Utah’s win after a 63-year hiatus!

Unfortunately, despite working endlessly and tirelessly for the goal, the huge responsibility of representing her country took a toll on Voigt’s mental health. On May 6, she posted a long note about her resignation from the title.

Noelia Voigt relinquishes her Miss USA title

In a lengthy Instagram post, the now-former Miss USA cited her physical and mental well-being as the reason behind her resignation. Voigt expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she got and the “meaningful” journey she could have never anticipated.

Despite being a pageant queen having been her “childhood dream,” she had to choose her health over everything and make the “tough” decision.

"My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe (held in November)," she wrote. "Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023."

The entity reacts to Voigt’s decision to step down

When the model won the Miss USA title, their official website lauded her with a heartwarming and inspiring description. “The essence of a transformational leader and a force for good,” they wrote on the website.

It also mentioned Voigt as an interior design student with a passion for making a difference in the world. She wanted to establish her own design firm and host a TV show, and one of her passion projects was to renovate poor people’s houses as a charity.

After her resignation, the entity released a statement that said, "We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties." The statement emphasised the mental well-being of titleholders as their “top priority.”

They also informed people to wait for the new Miss USA, which will be announced soon. The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon.