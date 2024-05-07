Fans Troll Aaron Hernandez’s Ex-Fiancé Shayanna Jenkins For Her Opinion On Cruel Jokes on The Roast of Tom Brady

On Sunday night, Tom Brady was roasted live on the Netflix Special, The Roast of Tom Brady. The QB’s former teammates, friends, and coach, Bill Belichick, took the stage on the show hosted by Kevin Hart. Few Members joked about Brady’s ex-teammate, Aaron Hernandez, who committed suicide in his prison cell in 2017.

The tight end was charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2012. His ex-fiance, Shaynna Jenkins, was disgusted by the sarcasm centered around the TE’s death.

Tom Brady and Others Joke About Aaron Hernandez

When Julian Edelman, former Patriots WR, got on the stage, he pulled off the darkest joke of the night. He said that people ask about Rob Gronkowski's size, and he has heard that he gets the job done, but referring to Hernandez, he added that another Patriots’ teammate was really hung.

Comedian Nikki Glaser was roasting Randy Moss for never winning the Super Bowl and joked that even Aaron Hernandez had a ring around his neck. Lastly, Tom Brady took a dig at Hernandez saying that earlier Patriots' bar for TE was pretty low, all they had to do was block, catch, and not murder.

Jenkins’ Comments and Fans Reaction

Hernandez’s ex-fiance said in an interview that the jokes made on Tom Brady’s Roast were cruel. She added that her daughter would see the videos of the jokes made about her father’s death by someone she looks forward to as her hero.

Fans instantly went merciless on Jenkins on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. A fan commented on the post reporting Jenkins’ opinion that the daughter is going to find out that her dad was a murderer, which means she will eventually find out something bad regardless.

Another asked if nobody told her that her father was a murderer. One of them sarcastically said that people can’t crack funny jokes anymore.

