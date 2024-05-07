60th Baeksang Arts Awards: Know when and where to watch, lineup, presenters, hosts, nominees, and more details

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards is set to honor the best in Korean entertainment on May 7, 2024. With a star-studded lineup of presenters comprising Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup, and nominees across South Korean television, film, and theatre, this prestigious event promises an unforgettable evening celebrating excellence in the industry.

About the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, one of the most prestigious events in the Korean entertainment industry, is set to take place at COEX, Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. This much-awaited annual ceremony celebrates outstanding contributions to K-drama, Korean cinema, and theatre.

With professionalism as its priority, the awards recognize talents and performances from the past year, that is from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, across various categories, including TV, OTT, and Korean plays. The event promises a star-studded lineup of award presenters, including past winners, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding this milestone 60th-anniversary celebration.

About the hosts, presenters, and lineup for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards is gearing up for a spectacular evening, with an impressive lineup of hosts, presenters, and star-studded attendees. Comedian and TV personality Shin Dong Yup will be hosting the award ceremony alongside Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum, co-stars of the 2024 sci-fi film Wonderland.

Adding to the excitement, former Daesang winners Park Eun Bin and director Park Chan Wook will be passing on the honors to the night's winners. The event will also feature presenters including sought-after actors like Lee Sung Min, Song Hye Kyo, Ryu Jun Yeol, Tang Wei, Jo Woo Jin, Lim Ji Yeon, Byun Yo Han, Park Se Wan, Kim Jong Kook, and Lee Eun Ji.

Rookie actors Moon Sang Min, Roh Yoon Seo, and Kim Si Eun, who have solidified their presence in the industry, will also take the stage to present awards. While Park Jin Young (also known as GOT7's Jinyoung), is unable to attend due to military obligations, his labelmate Jang Dong Yoon will step in his place.

The star power doesn't stop there, with leading actors like Kim Moo Yeol, Park Ji Hwan, Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Jun Ho, Shin Ha Kyun, and Lee Min Jung expected to grace the event. Furthermore, the reunion of former co-stars Ha Kyun and Min Jung from All About My Romance is set to be a highlight of the evening.

With additional presenters including Ha Ji Seong, Gil Hae Yeon, Kim Min Su, Jung Jae Hyun, and PSICK Show's Lee Yong Joo, the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards promises an unforgettable celebration of talent and achievement in the Korean entertainment industry.

Some of the most nominated contenders at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

While the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards has a vast range of categories and a plethora of nominees to honor South Korean talent, here are some of the contenders that have bagged the most nominations.

Films

Exhuma - 8 nominations

12.12: The Day - 7 nominations

Smugglers - 5 nominations

TV Shows

Moving - 7 nominations

The Good Bad Mother - 4 nominations

When and where to watch the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

The online platform broadcasting the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards globally is yet to be revealed. However, fans can still watch this esteemed event in real-time on South Korean channels JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. In contrast to the previous year's awards gala, which was also available for live viewing on TikTok, there hasn't been any official declaration about how viewers can tune in to the 2024 show.

