‘That’s the Reason LeBron Has Four Rings’: Stephen A Smith Hints Why LeBron James Doesn’t Have 6 Rings

The aftermath of Darvin Ham's dismissal as the head coach of the Lakers has not gone as smooth for the team as well as for LeBron James.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, known for his candid analysis, came with the latest row of counters at Bron for Ham’s sacking after two seasons.

During his usual appearance at First Take, Smith was joined by his co-host Shannon Sharpe when he went on to clarify his notion and said,”I am not saying he wasn't a leader. I am not saying he hasn't been a leader. I'm certainly not questioning his greatness.”

Further, he drew all the times when the Lakers went ahead with LeBron’s last call on whether trading youngsters to keep Anthony Davis to play along him to preferring Russell Westbrook over Mike Conley.

“The acrimony, the friction, the divide, the fragmentation, all of those things play a role in contributing to one's greatness or lack thereof. "Maybe that's the reason LeBron has four rings instead of six,” Smith further added.

However, irrespective of all the debates, LeBron James has amassed four NBA championship rings throughout his illustrious basketball career. His first two victories were achieved with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, followed by his third ring with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, marking the franchise's inaugural championship and the first major title for the Cavaliers first in 52 years.



The Los Angeles Lakers became the stage for his fourth triumph in 2020, where he also earned his fourth Finals MVP award. Notably, LeBron remains the only player to claim NBA championships with three distinct franchises: the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers, solidifying his legacy as one of the game's greatest players.

LeBron James Should Take Accountability of Ham’s Firing as Wilbon Suggests

In response to the Lakers' recent coaching shake-up, veteran analyst Michael Wilbon didn't mince words as he urged LeBron James to take accountability for the team's playoff disappointment.

Following the dismissal of Darvin Ham, Wilbon expressed his frustration, emphasizing that James and Anthony Davis fell short in publicly supporting Ham after the team's impressive run to the Western Conference Finals under his leadership.

Wilbon called on James to embrace the responsibility that comes with being a basketball icon, pointing to the examples set by legends like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, who took ownership when their teams faced adversity.

He challenged James to exhibit leadership and refrain from deflecting blame, stressing that true greatness goes hand in hand with assuming accountability during challenging times.

As the Lakers proceed with the search for their next head coach, the spotlight remains on James and the need for him to shoulder the burden of leadership and accountability in shaping the team's future.

