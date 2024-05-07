Heeramandi actor Shekhar Suman recalls being pranked on sets of his debut film Utsav with Rekha: ‘I started crying’

Shekhar Suman has impressed the audience with his portrayal of Zulfikar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. But did you know the actor made his film debut with the 1984 erotic drama film Utsav alongside Rekha?

In an interview, Suman spilled the beans about being pranked by Shashi Kapoor and director Girish Karnad on the film’s set. Read on!

Shashi Kapoor made Shekhar Suman cry on sets of his debut film Utsav

Shekhar Suman was on a podcast called Honestly Saying, wherein he went back in time and recalled his experience of shooting his debut movie. While talking to the host, she divulged that actor Shashi Kapoor, who produced Utsav, along with director Girish Karnad, played a prank on him once.

Sharing more about the incident, he said that since it was an erotic film, the duo told him that in one of the scenes, he would have to expose his bum. "I said, 'What!' They responded, 'Ya, we're showing your backside, you're making love, you're standing against a window and then walk and you're naked'. I started crying and said, 'I can't do nude scenes'." On watching Suman all worked up, the duo burst out in laughter and finally told him about their prank.

Adhyayan Suman once threw up on Rekha's costume as a kid

In the same interview, the Tridev actor shared that after years, he met his co-star Rekha at the special star-studded screening of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. When she saw Adhyayan Suman along with Shekhar, she was delighted.

This reminded Shekhar of the time when he took his son to the sets of Utsav where he embarrassed him. “I still remember Rekha carrying my baby in her arms and he throwing up on her costume. We felt so terrible, but she said, ‘No, it’s fine. I’ll get it cleaned,” the actor recalled.

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the web series revolved around the courtesans of Heera Mandi in Lahore and their contribution towards the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.

The Netflix show features an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan and Adhyayan Suman.

