Eli Manning Mocks Tom Brady With His Super Bowl Wins While Giving Reason For Missing The Roast of Tom Brady

A lot of NFL players were invited to the Netflix Special, the Roast of Tom Brady. The QB’s former teammates and coach Bill Belichick were in the panel along with some of his friends. People pointed out some stars who were expected to be there but did not attend the show. One of the most common names was Eli Manning, the former New York Giants QB. Manning gave his reasoning for not appearing in the event with a hilarious dig at Tom Brady.

Why Did Eli Manning Not Attend Tom Brady’s Roast?

Manning was certainly interested in roasting his brother Peyton Manning’s arch-rival Tom Brady. Since he could not make it to the show for whatsoever reason, he took to social media to troll Brady while explaining his absence on the night of the show.

Manning posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday that he thought about attending The Roast of Tom Brady but he did not want to troll him for the third time. Eli Manning has gone head-to-head with Brady in the Super Bowl on two occasions. He has managed to get the better of the NFL GOAT both times. He might have missed the show but has made a funnier joke than many on the Tom Brady Roast show.

Fans Praise Manning’s Humor

Eli Manning’s post instantly impressed the fans. One of them replied to his tweet saying that it should be put in the Twitter/X Hall of Fame. Another user accepted that it was one of the greatest posts ever even though it was not a Manning fan.

Some joked about Brady getting roasted a day later and claimed that Manning was waiting to post it. One of the users said that it never made sense how the Patriots had no answer against the New York Giants.