Singer Ananya Birla pens emotional note as she quits music; Bobby Deol, Armaan Malik and others REACT

Ananya Birla is a singer and businesswoman who is followed by millions of people online. If you have been a fan of her English music then this news might break your heart.

On Monday, May 6, the celebrity penned an emotional post bidding adieu to her music career to focus on her businesses. Read her post below!

Ananya Birla quits music

Singer and the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, the head of the Aditya Birla Group, Ananya Birla took the most difficult decision of her life. A couple of hours ago, she took to her Instagram account and penned a post that no one saw coming.

Ananya shared that after years of balancing music and building businesses, she has reached a point where it’s taking a toll on her. Hence, she has decided to give up her music career and focus entirely on building her businesses. She also hoped that one day people would accept English music made by our people. Sharing the post, she wrote in captions, “Unforgettable memories, thank you for all the love.”

Take a look:

Her emotional post read, “Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I have reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music becoming near impossible and it’s taking a toll on me in ways that I can’t express. Thank you for all the love, for the music I have released over the years. I hope we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It’s time I focus all my energies into the business world.”

Upon reading her post, several B-town stars came to the comments section to express their disbelief. Wishing her well, Animal star Bobby Deol penned, “Wish you the best in whatever you do in your life god bless you.” Popular musician Armaan Malik wrote, “So sad to hear that Ananya, but you keep doing you! More power to all your dreams and future endeavours.”

Indian former professional tennis player Sania Mirza also penned, “Love you so much,” while fashion designer Sandeep Khosla opined, “All the best!! And God Bless.”

Take a look:

