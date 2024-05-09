ZEROBASEONE is all set to make their comeback with a brand new album titled You Had Me at Hello. The music video teaser for the title track, Feel the Pop, has been released and will be released on the same day as the album. Excitement amongst the fandom is at all time high, as they cannot wait for the EP to drop.

ZEROBASEONE releases whimsical music video teaser for upcoming album

On May 9, 2024, at midnight KST, ZEROBASEONE released the music video teaser for their upcoming album You Had Me At Hello. Titled Feel the Pop, the track serves as the title track for the album. In the video, the members of the group can be seen wearing suits inside an office, while strange things start to appear all of a sudden, both inside the room and outside. The scene changes right after to an outside setting where they are seen wearing cowboy costumes and riding horses toward a deep crater made in the middle of the road.

Previously, the group released the track Sweat as the album's pre-release track. The upcoming album is the group's third extended play, which is scheduled to be released on May 13, 2024. Furthermore, the group is also gearing up for their concert titled 2024 ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR. Since their debut, this will be their first tour, and they will be traveling across various cities and countries to meet their fans. The first show will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, at the KSPO Dome on September 20, 2024.

More about ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE was formed through the reality survival show Boys Planet. Managed by WAKEONE, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin were the final constants selected to ultimately debut as a group. In July 2023, they debuted with the EP Youth in the Shade, along with the title track, Bloom, for which the music video was also released. Furthermore, they released their second album, Melting Point, in November 2023.

The validity of the group contract with WAKEONE is for 2 years and 6 months. They may disband after the contract ends or they will continue as a group if they decide to renew. Are you excited for their upcoming album?

