Stray Kids tops trends and emerges as most mentioned celebrity during Met Gala 2024

The event that brings fashion to the forefront in the form of the most glamorous nights of the year is the Met Gala. This year’s Met Gala took place on May 6 and left everyone breathless.

Stray Kids created history by walking the red carpet of the Met Gala 2024. They also became the most mentioned celebrity during the Met Gala this year by successfully living behind many noted names.

Stray Kids emerges as the most mentioned celebrity of the Met Gala night

This year marked a special moment in the history of K-pop and Met Gala as for the first time, a K-pop group walked the Gala’s red carpet together. Stray Kids scripted history by becoming the first K-pop group to walk the Met Gala red carpet.

Stray Kids and their presence was not only spellbinding at the event but on social media as well. According to X Data, Stray Kids were the top most mentioned celeb during Met Gala 2024.

Stray Kids attended the Met Gala in custom-made ensembles by Tommy Hilfiger which followed the theme of the event Garden of Time. Tommy Hilfiger channeled the exquisite theme of the Met Gala by amalgamating it flawlessly with his signature colors of red, white, and blue.

Stray Kids first walked in traditional pea coats which they soon removed for a second and full reveal of their looks.

Know more about Stray Kids’ recent activities

Stray Kids is a K-pop boy band under JYP Entertainment who have created an indisputable and unique space for themselves in the scene. The group’s leader is Bang Chan, alongside members Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, I.N., Lee Know, Han, and Changbin.

Stray Kids will be dropping their digital single Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth tomorrow May 10 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Meanwhile, Stray Kids has finally confirmed their first comeback of the year to be on July 19. It has been eight months since they last dropped their mini album ROCK-STAR.

