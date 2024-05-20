SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan X Wonwoo to release new single album THIS MAN for unit debut on June 17; watch FIRST teasers

Prepare for an exhilarating new release from SEVENTEEN. The group's latest subunit, featuring Jeonghan X Wonwoo, has announced its debut with the first teasers for THIS MAN. Jeonghan X Wonwoo marks SEVENTEEN's third special sub-unit. Jeonghan, whose full name is Yoon Jeonghan, is a popular South Korean singer and performer in SEVENTEEN's Vocal Team under Pledis Entertainment.

On the other hand, Wonwoo, born Jeon Wonwoo, is a well-loved South Korean rapper in SEVENTEEN's Hip-Hop Team.

Jeonghan X Wonwoo’s THIS MAN

On May 20 at midnight KST, SEVENTEEN announced that Jeonghan and Wonwoo will release a new single album together as a unit. The subunit, Jeonghan X Wonwoo, will debut with their first single album, The City, on June 17 at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST

The first teaser exudes a mysterious vibe, with rain falling and lightning flashing as a flier descends, revealing the title of the sub-unit's single album, THIS MAN, with the caption reading the city, which could be the lead single’s title. This intriguing scene creates a sense of anticipation and mystery.

In the second teaser, an album with a sleek silver background adorned with intricate line designs sets the stage. The names of the sub-unit's members, Jeonghan and Wonwoo, emerge in a unique aesthetic font. Fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the album's concepts and the dynamic blend of vocals and rap from this fresh sub-unit.

More about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN, a cherished South Korean boy band, comprises of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Since their debut, SEVENTEEN has garnered a significant following and has become an internationally acclaimed K-pop sensation known for their unique music and captivating performances.

SEVENTEEN made their debut on May 26, 2015, with the release of their extended play titled 17 Carat. This EP achieved remarkable success, becoming the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US. Notably, it was the sole rookie album to earn a spot on Billboard's esteemed 10 Best K-pop Albums of 2015 list.

SEVENTEEN is renowned as a self-producing idol group, with members actively participating in songwriting, music production, and choreography, among other aspects of their music and performances. Operating as a unified ensemble, the group is structured into three specialized units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Their multifaceted talents have earned them titles such as Performance Kings, Theater Kids of K-pop, and "K-pop Performance Powerhouse from both domestic and international media outlets.

