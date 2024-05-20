What Happened Between Sean Diddy Combs and Justin Bieber? Friendship Timeline Explained

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs and Justin Bieber, once used to be one of the most friendly duos in the entertainment industry. Their friendship was triggered by Bieber’s strong desire to collaborate with Combs during his teenage years. However, their friendship came to its end, at least publicly, after Combs got slammed by a sexual assault lawsuit case by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

How did Sean Diddy Combs and Justin Bieber end up becoming friends?

The friendship of Sean Diddy Combs and Justin Bieber was initiated by the Baby singer. Ever since Bieber entered the music industry, he tried his best to get a collaboration with Combs, who was already a well-established star back then. In 2009, after releasing his first single, One Time, Bieber even placed a public bid to get his dream collaboration. In October 2009, the Peaches singer requested Combs on Twitter to sing a song with him.

All this was nothing until Bieber relied on his fans to grab the attention of Combs, eventually resulting in the proper meeting of the two stars. Eventually, Bieber got to shoot a 48-hour vlog with the renowned rapper, where he showed his luxurious automobile collection to the teenager Bieber.

In the year 2010, Bieber was even captured driving Combs’ white Lamborghini. After that the duo interacted on multiple occasions, such as Diddy's February 2014 parties in Atlanta, forging their friendship even stronger.

Bieber’s wish to collaborate with Combs became true when Combs featured the Baby singer in his album, The Love Album: Off The Grid in September 2023. Bieber lent his voice to the album’s 12th track, titled Moments. Bieber even celebrated this collaboration by sharing an Instagram Story, about his teenage dream coming true.

He stated, as retrieved via PEOPLE , “I remember going to my brother Diddy's office to pitch him a song I wrote for him when I was like 14, sadly the song was trash haha and it would be a no hard for him, Fast forward to a few years ago, Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his upcoming love album. Wild full circle moment, love you @diddy.”

Justin Bieber doesn’t want to talk about Sean Diddy Combs after his sexual allegations

Though Justin’s dream to collaborate with Combs became true, it went largely unnoticed, as Combs got dragged into the court by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, over a sexual assault case. This became the reason for the falling friendship between Sean Diddy Combs and Justin Bieber. A lot of Combs' friends went silent after his sexual assault case and Bieber was no exception.

A source shared with In Touch that the multiple sexual charges on Combs coupled with other serious illegal activity charges, pushed Bieber away from him. It is reported further that Justin doesn't wish to publicly discuss his friendship with Combs.

The source claimed, “Justin doesn’t really want to talk publicly about his relationship with Diddy, but he may have to. I’m not sure if Diddy did anything that Justin now thinks crossed the line, but if he does, he’s not saying. If Justin has to address his past interactions with Diddy, he will.”

Well, the renowned American rapper was surely slammed with multiple serious allegations, bringing him under some serious public scrutiny. Combs has been keeping a low profile ever since then, with no addition to his and Bieber’s friendship chapters.

Though the past videos of the two stars continue to surface on the internet, both Justin and Sean have not been seen together publicly.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

