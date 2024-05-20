IF Box Office 1st Weekend; Ryan Reynolds film collects USD 59 million; Good domestically, ordinary overseas

IF directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming and others had a good weekend domestically as it grossed around 35 million dollars. With international collections of around 24 million, the movie's worldwide gross stands at around 59 million dollars. With positive word of mouth, IF will look to top 100 million at the US box office. However, the overseas numbers don't help the prospects much, more so considering that there will be a couple more family films flooding the marketplace in the next few weeks.

IF Tops The US Box Office; Settles For The Second Spot Worldwide

While IF was the most preferred movie at the US Box Office, it had to settle for the second spot globally, behind Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes. The reason the ape film could edge past IF is because of its strong overseas performance. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes in its second weekend, practically earned double of IF internationally.

IF Requires To Gross Over 250 Million Dollars Worldwide For A Theatrical Breakeven

Reportedly made at a budget of around 110 million dollars, IF requires to gross over 250 million dollars worldwide to breakeven theatrically. IF can breach the 250 million dollar mark but the ordinary overseas collections are making this look like an uphill task at the moment. Also, the impact of The Garfield Movie is still to be known. If IF can manage to have an under 45 percent drop in its second weekend, it will help calm a few nerves. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

IF, In All Probability, Is A Winner For The Producers

The verdicts at the US box office are given purely based on theatrical recoveries, unlike films from the Indian film industry. That's the reason trackers are slightly stringent towards IF's box office performance, which isn't bad but isn't as good as it had to be, in its first weekend. Logically speaking, IF will make a good 100 million dollars from home media, merchandising, television and digital. Clubbed with theatrical share, Paramount will be making good money on this family film.

Watch the IF Trailer

About IF:

Bea (Cailey Fleming) is a 12 year old, who is temporarily living with her grandmother (Fiona Shaw), while her father (John Krasinski) is getting operated at a hospital nearby. As most 'kids' of her age, Bea feels like she is too old to do the things she once enjoyed doing. Her father wishes for her to enjoy being a kid because she will miss being one, when she grows old.

One fine day, she sees an imaginary creature run up the stairway of her building but is unable to catch hold of her. Later, she sees Calvin (Ryan Reynolds) and Blue (an Imaginary Friend voiced by Steve Carell) break into a house to see if Blue can be the right match for the kid in the house, to no success. Bea and Calvin unite for a common cause, that is of uniting Imaginary Friends to the kids that forgot about them over the course of time.

IF In Theatres

IF is now playing at a theatre near you.

Have you watched IF yet? If yes, what did you think about it?

ALSO READ: IF Movie Box Office Day 1: Ryan Reynolds film is a non-starter in India; Looks for better results domestically