Kiara Advani returns to Mumbai from Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes; says she needs to go to cast vote

Kiara Advani has been making immense waves on the internet for her debut international presence. She delighted the audiences as she graced the prestigious Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. The gala event took place in Cannes and witnessed the presence of several international celebrities.

After marking her prestigious presence, the actress returned to the city and was spotted at the airport. Check out the video.

Kiara Advani returns to Mumbai after attending the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes

On May 20, a while ago, Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from Cannes. In a video shared by the paps, while making her way towards her car, the actress also indulged in a candid conversation. She returned a paparazzo's greetings with a “Good Morning” and inquired the paps if they cast their vote.

She asked, "Vote diya (Did you cast your vote)?" radiating a warm vibe. The actress also posed for the cameras before stepping inside her car. Upon being asked by the paps if she was not going to cast the vote, she asserted that she had to go for it and replied, "Abhi karungi (I'll go now)"

Keeping her airport look on point, the Don 3 actress was seen sporting a white crop top with a navy blue jacket over her shoulders, paired with bell-bottom denims. She half-tied her hair with a clutch, added a dash of glamour with her stylish eyeglasses, and also carried a handbag.

Take a look:

About Women in Cinema Gala Dinner

The prestigious Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner coincided with the Cannes Film Festival 2024. For the uninitiated, the actress represented India, highlighting the country’s growing influence in the global cinema landscape at the global event.

Kiara attended the event for two consecutive days. For her first day appearance, the actress looked like a dream in a white flowy gown and for the second day, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder silk gown in pink and black, featuring a corset, lace gloves, and a fishtail bottom.

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in the political action thriller Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. She also has the highly-awaited Ayan Mukerji directorial War 2 and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.

