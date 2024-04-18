Zico has made a surprising announcement that took the entire K-pop community by storm. The artist will be collaborating with none other than BLACKPINK’s Jennie for his upcoming new single titled SPOT. Rumors about their collaboration had been circulating since the last few days and both artists have come together to confirm the news.

Zico announces upcoming new single, SPOT with BLACKPINK's Jennie

On April 18, 2024, Zico took to Instagram to release a video alongside BLACKPINK’s Jennie, singing along to the upcoming song that they have collaborated on. The small snippet of the track has created unrest among the audience as it is the first time that both artists are coming together for a project. Fans of both singers instantly flooded the comments section of the post, expressing their excitement for the upcoming release. Zico captioned the post with #SPOT, revealing the title of the track.

Following that, KOZ Entertainment further confirmed the collaboration by uploading the schedule for the upcoming release. Zico is featured in the image along with doodles that set the vibe for the song. The schedule for the various releases has also been attached which includes dates for the unveiling of concept photos, music video teasers, and recordings of the song. Additionally, Jennie reposted the video on her Instagram page as well as her agency, Odd Atelier. The track will premiere on April 26, 2024, at 6 PM KST. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Zico and BLACKPINK's Jennie

Zico will be celebrating his 10th debut anniversary in 2024, and to commemorate the achievement, he will be releasing the new song along with Jennie at the end of April. The artist will be returning to the music scene after 21 months, with the EP Grown Ass Kid being his last release in July 2022. The artist who made his debut with the K-pop group Block B, established his own music label, KOZ Entertainment, in 2019. Additionally, he will be hosting the new season of The Seasons, a late-night South Korean show.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, on the other hand, has also ventured into a new journey by establishing her own agency, Odd Atelier. She has also revealed that she is working on a brand new album and will be releasing it in 2024.



ALSO READ: Song Kang Ho’s character posters for upcoming K-drama titled Uncle Samsik are out; depict his different moods