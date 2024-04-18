Song Kang Ho is playing the titular character for the upcoming K-drama Uncle Samsik, which will be released soon in the coming days. However, the audience knows very little about the character, as it has been kept under wraps to create intrigue and keep the audience curious.

However, through the new character posters unveiled by the production team, we get an idea of the actor's personality in the drama.

Uncle Samsik releases character posters for Song Kang Ho

On April 17, 2024, the production team for Uncle Samsik revealed various teaser images of Song Kang Ho. The actor is seen in his element, embodying the character of Uncle Samsik, who remains a mystery to the audience. If in one image he is seen having a light-hearted moment of laughter, the next image captures the actor with a serious expression, and the tense atmosphere can be felt.

Song Kang Ho is known for his acting prowess, which has been showcased multiple times through the various characters he has played throughout his career. Moreover, he is the only South Korean actor to win the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival. Undoubtedly, he will pull off the role with ease and continue to surprise fans with his immense talent. The anticipation for the upcoming K-drama has increased further following the release of the teasers.

More about Uncle Samsik

Apart from Song Kang Ho, the cast ensemble also includes Lee Kyu Hyung, Jin Ki Joo, Seo Hyun Woo, Byun Yo Han, Joo Jin Mo, Tiffany Young, Yoo Jae Myung, and more. The plot of the K-drama surrounds two individuals - Uncle Samsik, who is also known as Park Doo Chil, always has three meals a day, even during an ongoing war in the country, and Kim San, who is an elite member of society and is from the Korean Military Academy, wishes to create a world where everyone lives a comfortable life.

The show is directed and written by Shin Yeon Shick, and it is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes. Hailed by Disney, the K-drama is produced by Slingshot Studio. The show will premiere on May 15, 2024, on the streaming platform. Are you excited for the K-drama?

