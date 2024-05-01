Did Mark Consuelos Cheat on Wife Kelly Ripa? Viral Statement Explained

In the most recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Mark Consuelos confessed something major. The actor told his wife and co-host Kelly Ripa that he kissed a fan while celebrating their team Campobasso 1919’s championship win over the weekend — an Italian fourth-tier soccer team.

What made Mark Consuelos kiss a lady at the football championship?

As their team took the trophy, the victory celebration seemed to be electric. Mark animatedly said his excitement was out of control when he ran over to the fans across the field to celebrate the big win of their team.

Mark elaborated, “I see this lady. Let’s call her my aunt. Maybe someone else’s aunt. Not my aunt. Someone else’s aunt. And we look at each other and she’s so excited. And there’s this glass, and we come to the glass, and you know what? I kissed her.”

Kelly Ripa’s hilarious reaction to husband kissing a soccer fan

Kelly Ripa reacted to husband Mark Consuelos' admission that he kissed a soccer fan. She had a funny reaction to her husband's confession. “Is there footage?” Kelly joked.

Though Consuelos, 53, couldn’t provide visual proof because of the plexiglass barrier, he assured Ripa that it had indeed happened, actively offering up more information.

He jokingly reenacted locking eyes before going in for it, then claimed to have closed his eyes during the kiss. “I laid one on her. It was a smooch, but it was passionate," he grinned.

Consuelos recounted the passionate moment emphasizing how he closed his eyes during the kiss. Ripa curiously questioned, "With an open mouth?" to which her husband reassured her, "No, no. It was like a smooch." Ripa, 53, continued to poke fun at her husband interrogating him on whether it was an emotional affair. Mark laughed it off, clarifying that it was in the heat of the moment. He joked, "It could have been a guy, by the way. I don't know."

Kelly Ripa co-owns the Italian soccer team Campobasso 1919 with her husband Mark Consuelos since 2022. They became investors in the Italian football club alongside Ascoli FC to restore the team's prosperity in the Italian soccer league.

