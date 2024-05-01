Was Taylor Swift's Bandcamp Page Hijacked? Here's Truth Behind Viral Prank

If you are one of the Swifties and are all excited to click on that Bandcamp page, you won't like it much. But if you are a headbanger and a heavy music lover, you may be in for a treat. The recently surfaced talk about a Bandcamp page in the name of Taylor Swift is actually from a member of a screamo act and promotes similar music.

Let's delve deep into what tracks this page exactly holds and who is the mastermind of this entire trending prank.

Taylor Swift's Bandcamp page

Don't expect to hear some pop beats if you are planning to head towards the Bandcamp profile of Taylor Swift now. Instead, you might be surprised to hear some grooves that will either make you instantly turn them off or start punching things while enjoying it.

For the fans who are trying to figure out what exactly this all-new stunt is about after the release of the globally acclaimed album The Tortured Poets Department, here’s the truth.

The up-and-running Bandcamp page of Taylor Swift is actually home to the music of Madison James. If you are unversed with who he is, James is a member of the New Jersey rock bands.

He is a part of both Ogbert the Nerd and No Good with Secrets.

About the Taylor Swift Bandcamp that he has come forth with, it has 3 tracks at present. With the names of the tracks being Taylor Swift 1, Taylor Swift 2, and Taylor Swift 3, fans of heavy music can hear some eargasmic riffs.

The first track is a minute-long post-hardcore song, then Taylor Swift 2 is the one with 32 seconds of noise-rock beats, while the third one is more inclined towards grindcore.

Madison James about the Bandcamp prank

The industry and the Swifties are already familiar with the rumors that Taylor Swift has an unreleased rock album called Karma. However, all the latest tracks on her Bandcamp are not from the rumored album.

It was on April 25, as reported by Stereogum, that a member of the punk band had tweeted that they had “secured the URL” to TaylorSwift.Bandcamp.com.

While talking about the prank, James, who discussed it with US Weekly, stated, “I didn’t really think any of this through.”

He then added that it is just a “one-off joke” and has “no bigger meaning to it.” As per the musician, the joke doesn’t “have any deep-rooted beliefs in the deeper meaning of any of this,” and it all is just to make his “friends laugh and maybe learning how to write better riffs.”