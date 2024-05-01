Imtiaz Ali shares plans to make film on Radha-Krishna's love story; 'Need to imbibe some of their characteristics'

Imtiaz Ali is one of the profound filmmakers in Bollywood. He is currently rejoicing the success of his last directorial Amar Singh Chamkila led by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. On the other hand, back in 2018, the ace filmmaker had announced a film on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna.

The film was supposed to be backed by Reliance Entertainment. However, it couldn’t see the day of the light. In a recent conversation, the Amar Singh Chamkila director broke his silence and revealed his views on the film’s progress.

Imtiaz Ali on his 2018 announced 'eternal' love story of Radha and Krishna

While speaking to News 18 Showsha, Imtiaz Ali for the first time spoke about his 2018 announced epic-saga on the love story based on Radha Krishna. The director stated that he is keen to make such a film as he is inspired by their ‘stories and the mythology’. However, he asserts on having ‘some of the characteristics of Radha and Krishna’ to helm that film.

He said, “I want to make the Radha Krishna film. I’m very inspired by their stories and the mythology. But I’ve to bring myself to a position where I can make it, and by that I don’t mean a physical position. It’s just that I need to imbibe some of the characteristics of Radha and Krishna in myself to be able to make that film.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Imtiaz further confessed to waiting for the right time to tell the story to the Indian audiences. He also urged them to ‘pray’ for it to happen soon. He expressed his belief, mentioning that when he is making a film, he has to ‘get there somehow’.

The Rockstar filmmaker remarked, “That time will come, hopefully. To all those who want to watch this film, I would urge them to pray that I can make it.”

Imtiaz Ali on ever-evolving audiences following his film's success

Before Amar Singh Chamkila, his last two directorials, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal couldn’t do much wonders at the box office. However, the success of his latest released film has restored his belief in the ‘truly evolved’ Indian audiences. He reflected on them, how they manage to catch little nuances in the film.

“We might say things like humaara audience bewakoof hai (our audience is stupid) but I think we, as filmmakers, cannot reach the level of this audience. They’ve digested some very complicated and sophisticated texts like the Mahabharat and the Ramayana and understood every moral in them. We can’t say that we’re making films that are more complicated than these mythologies!”

Official announcement on the love story based on Radha and Krishna

Back in 2018, on the holy occasion of Janmashtami, Imtiaz Ali took to his Instagram handle and made an official announcement about the film. Sharing a monochromatic photo of a peacock feather and a flute, he wrote alongside, “I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of Indian folklore I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna.”

“And I shall do so with my next film in association with @reliance.entertainment which will be written & directed by me based on this epic love saga for generations. #WindowSeatFilms,” he wrote in conclusion.

“Imtiaz's idea to bring this eternal love story to the big screen is extremely fascinating and we are delighted to partner with him on this journey. We are exploring various collaborations on the project to make it of a scale befitting its epic nature,” said Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila's first wife Gurmail was pregnant after his marriage and baby with Amarjot, reveals Imtiaz Ali