Upasana Konidela prepares breakfast for Ram Charan as he leaves for Game Changer's Chennai schedule; Watch

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are among the most popular star couples in Indian cinema. The duo has always supported each other in their individual endeavors. Fans love the power couple and enjoy seeing their lovely posts for each other on social media as well.

Now, in a recent update, Upasana Konidela has shared a video while making breakfast for her hubby Ram Charan before leaving for Chennai.

Upasana Konidela's wonderful breakfast for Ram Charan

On May 1 morning, Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram story section and shared a video from her kitchen as she started making breakfast for Ram Charan. Upasana captioned the video and wrote, “Good Morning, Making Mr. C breakfast before his flight.”

For the unversed, Ram Charan has jetted off to Chennai for the shoot schedule of his upcoming political thriller titled Game Changer.

More about Upasana Konidela

Upasana is quite active on social media and loves giving her fans glimpses into her life. Recently, Upasana Konidela shared an unseen picture on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 37th birthday and wrote, "Happy happy birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl always inspired to stay healthy looking at u." In the photo, Samantha, and Upasana were seen in the kitchen while interacting with each other.

See Upasana Konidela's story for Samantha

Ram Charan's upcoming films

In addition to Ram Charan, Kiara Advani plays the lead in the political drama, which also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. Ram Charan portrays both father and son in the Shankar-directed film.

The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the label Sri Venkateswara Creations. Game Changer is set to be released in various languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan is also preparing for his next big project, RC16, a forthcoming Telugu language film co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in the supporting role. Buchi Babu Sana wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas.

Ram Charan has also teamed up with Pushpa director Sukumar for his next movie, tentatively titled RC17.

