Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini gifts him brand new superbike on 53rd birthday

As many may already know, superstar Ajith Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday this year and as always it is a festival for his fans worldwide. With wishes pouring in from all directions, it seems that the actor’s wife Shalini Ajith Kumar has made it more memorable with a special gift.

Making the actor’s birthday a more festive occasion, Shalini gifted the actor a Ducati superbike today. Undoubtedly, the gift is certain to bring great joy for the actor as everyone knows his true passion for racing.

Shalini Ajith Kumar gifts a brand new superbike to Ajith on his 53rd birthday

Anyone who knows about Ajith Kumar, also definitely knows how cars, bikes, and racing are a passion for the superstar. Not just an actor, the man is always seen following his craze for vehicles and speed by being a racer himself and a part of multiple rallies across the nation. Understanding all this, the gift Shalini has gifted him this year is surely a thoughtful gesture.

Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini have had a beautiful tale of romance since their only film together called Amarkalam which was shot in 1999. Their relationship made the headlines ever so often which led to their marriage the very next year. Though the actress had taken a departure from films since then, they still make heads turn with their wonderful chemistry in real life.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen on the big screens in 2023 with the film Thunivu directed by H Vinoth. The movie featured the actor as a bank hijacker who tries to rob crores from the bank but also has an underlying revenge in his mission. The film also had an ensemble cast of actors like Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and many more in key roles but was received with mixed reviews.

Now, the actor is all set to slay the screens in his upcoming action film Vidaa Muyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film marks the reunion of actress Trisha with the superstar after many years with actors like Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav confirmed to join.

Moreover, the actor is also joining hands with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran for the very first time with the film Good Bad Ugly. Even though the movie was announced, the official casting of the same is still underway.

