Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa keep giving a peek into their lives through their vlogs. Be it their professional or personal lives, the duo never misses to remain in touch with their fans. In their latest vlog, the popular comedian jokes about Sanjay Leela Bhansali casting her as one of the leads in Heeramandi's second part. But what made her land such a comment? Let us find out!

Well, it goes without saying that Haarsh and Bharti keep pulling each other's legs in the vlogs, keeping the entertainment quotient at its peak. However, in real life, their love story is no less than a perfect tale!

Bharti Singh jokes about collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In their latest vlog, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh go out on a drive to look at the posters of their new song, Lofi Lovee, in the city. As they spot the posters at different places, Bharti falls in love with herself and expresses joy over her new song. Not only this, she tells her son, Golla, about how beautiful she is looking in the posters.

Meanwhile, an obsessed Bharti remarks, "Mujhe pata hai log mujhe bade bade hoardings mein dekh ke soch rahe honge ki humlogo ne der kar di yaar Bharti ko le lete hain filmon mein. Tere gaane mein nahi ek din mere khud ke hoarding lagenge aur neeche likha hoga Heeramandi 2 aur main lead mai. Mere saath Sanjay Leela Bhansali honge, wo kahenge introducing Bharti."

"(I know that upon seeing me on big hoardings, people would have been thinking that we should have cast Bharti in the films. Not in your song, but one day, I will be featured in my own hoardings, and Heeramandi 2 will be written on it, and I will be the main lead. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be there with me, he will say, introducing Bharti)."

Reacting to her comments, Haarsh Limabachiyaa says, "Uske pehle Sanjay Leela ko pagal hona padega (Before that, Sanjay Leela Bhansali would have to lose his mind)." After Bharti asks him why, he states that only then the popular filmmaker can take such a decision.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's fun conversation

Further, in their vlog, Haarsh Limbachiyaa teases Bharti and informs her about not doing his next song with her. To this, the comedian replies that she is the only one who can bring his songs to trend. Taking the banter ahead, Bharti informs her fans, "Main gaana karne ke liye open hun, aap mujhe contact kariye aur main achhe achhe gaane karna chahti hun jisme main titli ki tarah udoon (I am open to singing, you contact me and I want to sing good songs in which I will fly like a butterfly)."

Bharti Singh complains to Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Recently, the duo added another feather in their cap by introducing their music label called Navaami Music. They even released a new song under the label titled Lofi Lovee. During the vlog, Bharti mentions how she wasn't aware of the song's name and later felt clueless about its meaning. Complaining to her husband about the same, the comedian advises that he should have picked a Punjabi title for the song.

For those who are unknown, Bharti Singh tied the knot with screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The duo turned parents to their son, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, who was born in 2022. They lovingly call the little munchkin Golla.

