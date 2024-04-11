Medha Shankar shows how to nail soft girl aesthetic in her blue saree worth Rs 32,900

Medha Shankar was spotted in a blue georgette saree embracing her ethnic charm. Her saree is from label Earthen and is worth Rs 32,900

By Sargun Chabbra
Updated on Apr 11, 2024  |  01:48 PM IST |  1.2K
Medha Shankar in blue saree
Medha Shankar in blue saree ( pc: Varinder Chawla)

Medha Shankar is a rising star in Bollywood. Her film, 12th Fail, became a turning point in her career. The actress gained widespread stardom after the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial scored big at the box office. But while Medha has proven herself to be a good actor, she is now also establishing herself as a fashionista. Yesterday, she was seen with her 12th Fail movie co-star Vikrant Massey, and she looked absolutely stunning in a blue saree.

Medha Shankar has often served traditional looks, be it in an anarkali dress or lehengas. However, this time she made everyone’s heart flutter with her simple and sweet look in a blue saree. With that, she also gave some ethnic fashion cues as well.

 

Medha Shankar’s blue saree

Sarees are deeply rooted in Indian culture and tradition, and every woman looks beautiful in a saree. It adds grace, charm, and elegance to your personality, and Medha Shankar also enhanced her beauty in a blue saree. Her saree is from the label Earthen and is crafted in pure georgette, adorned with hand-embroidered sequins and delicate floral motifs. The saree features golden borders on the sides, which add a touch of opulence to the saree.

 

Medha Shankar in blue saree

The beauty paired the saree with a sleeveless, V-neck raw silk blouse of the same color that accentuated her graceful silhouette and also added a modern twist to the traditional silhouette. The price of the saree is Rs 32,900. In her blue saree, Medha effortlessly drew everyone’s attention towards her and showed that no one else could carry off a traditional outfit like her.

 

Medha Shankar’s subtle glam and accessories

The 12th Fail actress paired her blue saree with silver earrings, adding a touch of glamour to her look without overpowering the saree. In terms of makeup, she opted for a minimalistic approach. She applied a light foundation, added a hint of blush for a rosy glow, and wore a nude lip color. Medha’s radiant smile lit up her outfit even more. A traditional look is incomplete without a bindi. Medha wore a small red bindi and left her hair open, emphasizing that sometimes less is more.

 

 

Medha Shankar in blue saree

From all the ethnic looks we’ve seen Medha in, we understand that she likes to keep it simple and classy. No matter how elaborate her outfits are, she strikes a good balance and never lets her natural beauty be overshadowed. She pays equal attention to her clothes, accessories, and make-up, keeping everything flawless and fab. 

ALSO READ: 12th Fail star Medha Shankr wishes to work with THIS actor; recalls convincing father to pursue acting

Credits: PC: Varinder Chawla
