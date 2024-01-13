12th Fail star Medha Shankr wishes to work with THIS actor; recalls convincing father to pursue acting

12th Fail has emerged as the dark horse this year, defying expectations with its unexpected box office success. Despite initially lacking substantial buzz, the film has garnered widespread appreciation from both critics and audiences alike. Following its OTT release, the movie's popularity has skyrocketed, catapulting its characters to overnight fame. Notably, social media has witnessed a surge in the followers of the cast, with Medha Shankar, who portrays Shraddha in the film, earning significant adoration and being hailed by many as the national crush.

In a recent interview, Medha Shankar shared her aspirations about working with Ranbir Kapoor and recounted the journey of convincing her father to support her pursuit of a career in acting.

Medha Shankr manifests working with Ranbir Kapoor

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Medha Shankar was asked about her preference for a Bollywood actor she would manifest working with, and she promptly named Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress also shared insights into the journey of convincing her father to support her acting career. Hailing from a typical middle-class family with a strong emphasis on academics, expressing her desire to become an actor came as a major shock to her father. Initially, he questioned her sanity, asking if she had lost her mind.

Given her strong academic background, her father's initial reaction stemmed from the belief that acting was a pursuit for those who struggled academically. However, as she had already completed her masters, she proposed a two-year window to try her hand at acting. When nothing significant materialized within those two years, her father was left wondering about the next steps. She then requested an additional two years, firmly believing that she was committed to making it in Mumbai, and she had not provided herself with any alternatives.

Advertisement

The actress shared that 2021 had been a challenging year due to the pandemic. Financially broke and not yet in the spotlight, the struggle was particularly arduous. She acknowledged her complete dependency on her father for financial support and reflected that without him, she might not have survived during that period.

About 12th Fail

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, made its way to theaters in October. The film narrates the inspirational real-life saga of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, portrayed by Vikrant Massey. Despite encountering setbacks in his Class 12 exams, Sharma perseveres to eventually achieve his dream of becoming an IPS officer. Notably, the movie has achieved the remarkable feat of being recognized as the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey drops PIC with 'angry bird' wifey Sheetal Massey; fans call them 'cute couple'