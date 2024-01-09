Who is Medha Shankr? Know all about Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail co-star who portrayed Shraddha Joshi

Medha Shankr has taken center stage, captivating audiences with her stellar performance in the movie 12th Fail, which graced theaters in October 2023 and recently premiered on OTT platforms. The talented model actress skillfully essayed the character of IRS Shraddha Joshi, sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey under the directorial helm of Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Garnering widespread critical acclaim for her compelling portrayal, snippets of Medha's scenes have become viral on social media, catapulting her followers into a meteoric rise. As Medha basks in the adoration of her fans, let's delve into the intricacies of her life, shedding light on her personal experiences and past ventures in the entertainment industry.

Medha Shankr’s birth and education

Medha Shankr, a native of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, entered the world as the daughter of Abhay Shankar and Rachna Raj Shankar. Early on, she pursued her education in Noida, completing her schooling and obtaining a bachelor's degree from Delhi University. Medha further honed her skills and knowledge, earning a master's degree from the esteemed National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Medha Shankr’s early work and move to Mumbai

In a past interview with Eastern Eye, Medha unveiled the origins of her foray into the entertainment realm, narrating how it all commenced shortly after her graduation. The moment occurred when she auditioned for a short film, successfully securing a role that marked the initiation of her journey. Early on, Medha also ventured into the realm of modeling and was featured in various ad campaigns.

Following the completion of her Masters, Medha embarked on a new chapter in Mumbai in 2017, actively auditioning for diverse roles. It wasn't long before she clinched the part of Princess Roshanara in the British series Beecham House, helmed by Gurinder Chadha. This historical drama, which premiered in 2019, boasted a stellar ensemble cast, including Tom Bateman, Lara Dutta, Pallavi Sharda, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Tisca Chopra, and more.

Medha Shankr’s feature film debut in 2021 and growing career

In 2021, Medha made a striking feature film debut with Shaadisthan, a musical drama centered around a road trip, directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. The film, which graced the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, also starred Kirti Kulhari, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and others.

In the same year, Medha illuminated the screen in the romantic comedy series Dil Bekaraar, stepping into the role of Eshwari Thakur. Directed by Habib Faisal and based on the novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls, the show featured Akshay Oberoi, Sahher Bambba, Anjali Anand, Raj Babbar, Padmini Kolhapure, Sukhmani Sadana, and Poonam Dhillon. Premiering on Disney+ Hotstar, the series added another feather to Medha's burgeoning career.

In 2022, Medha stepped into the character of Minara Hussain in Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s cinematic creation, Max, Min And Meowzaki. This film made its mark on prestigious platforms such as the Busan International Film Festival and the London Indian Film Festival.

Medha Shankr’s breakthrough with 12th Fail

Medha rose into the limelight with her breakthrough role in the 2023 film 12th Fail, which was released on October 27. A cinematic rendition of Anurag Pathak's namesake book, the movie unfolds the narrative of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Starring Medha alongside Vikrant Massey, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, the film not only resonated with critics but also enjoyed significant commercial success.

Medha Shankr’s singing prowess

Beyond her prowess in acting, Medha unveils another dimension of her talent as a trained classical singer. In the movie 12th Fail, not only did she captivate audiences with her acting finesse, but also seized the opportunity to lend her voice to the soul-stirring song Bolo Na, composed by Shantanu Moitra, with lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire.

Medha Shankr’s social media presence

Medha's Instagram presence is a visual treat, a harmonious blend of her professional milestones and personal moments. She has garnered a substantial following of 1.2 million and her admirers include Bollywood stars such as Vikrant Massey, Ishaan Khatter, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra, among others.

